Monday, September 20, 2021
Updated:

Russia: 18-year-old Timur Bekmansurov guns down 8 people in Perm State University, several injured

While the students and staff locked themselves in the rooms, the university urged those who could leave the campus to do so. In a bid to escape, several students were recorded jumping off the university building window

OpIndia Staff
Students jump from the windows of Perm State National Research University during a reported shooting.
As many as eight people have been gunned down and several injured after an eighteen-year-old student opened fire at Perm State Research University in western Siberia, Russia.

The attacker has been identified as one Timur Bekmansurov, a student of the same university. As per a Russian news agency report, he has been neutralized by the security agencies and a hunt for his probable accomplices is on. 

“One of the attackers has been neutralized, we are checking the information about possible accomplices. Students could have mixed something up out of fright, shots have already stopped,” said the governor. 

Visuals of the attack

While the students and staff locked themselves in the rooms, the university urged those who could leave the campus to do so. In a bid to escape, several students were recorded jumping off the university building window. 

A dozen have reportedly been injured either by gunfire or by falling from windows.

A crisis room has been created in the university while the Health Ministry informed that nine ambulances have been deployed at the university.

The attacker’s plan

A local news website in Russia has published some unconfirmed social media posts suspected to be made by the shooter. In these posts, the shooter described his plans and motivation for the attack in detail. 

The post read, “What happened was not a terrorist attack (at least from a legal point of view). I was not a member of an extremist organization, I was nonreligious and apolitical. Nobody knew what I was going to do, I carried out all these actions myself.”

He also confessed that he was “overflowing with hate” and had been planning the shooting for a long time.  

