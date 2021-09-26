Singapore’s High Commissioner to India Simon Wong Wie Kuen on Saturday called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He said that Singapore firms are willing for investment in Uttar Pradesh due to connectivity and ease of doing business in the state.

The meeting took place at the official residence of Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Simon was accompanied by deputy high commissioner Alice Cheng.

Later on Simon shared detailed of his interaction with Yogi Adityanath in a Hindi tweet and expressed his satisfaction.

“I was pleased to meet chief minister I told CM that we are impressed with connectivity and ease of doing business in Uttar Pradesh from 2017 onward. We have confidence in the leadership of CM and hope to make further investment in the state. Thank you CM,” the High Commissioner tweeted.

During the meeting the High Commissioner said that he has closely watched how Uttar Pradesh has progressed in the past four years. He said that Singapore would now want to become a partner in the development of Uttar Pradesh and has also identified several sectors for collaboration and investment.

Under the regime of Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh rapidly transformed its business climate and achieved second rank in ‘ease of doing business’ reforms in India. The Yogi Adityanath government developed infrastructure and introduced as many as 21 industry and investment friendly policies. After a successful Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit in 2018, Uttar Pradesh further attracted investment.

Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh offers a vast possibility of trade, industries and investment. He informed the High Commissioner that Uttar Pradesh having agriculture based economy is the biggest market of the world. The chief minister added that Uttar Pradesh is number one in terms of production of milk potatoes, sugarcane and fruits and the dairy and food processing have emerged among key sectors where atmosphere is quite conducive. Yogi Adityanath said that people of Uttar Pradesh will be happy if Singapore join hands for development in Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister informed that Uttar Pradesh has three international airports in Lucknow, Varanasi and Kushinagar. Hence, Singapore and UP can work on a number of sectors.

The High Commissioner said there are good opportunities for Singapore firms to invest in the Defence Industrial Corridor besides there are several other sectors like religious tourism, logistics, infrastructure and likes.

Notably, Defence Industrial Corridors are being developed in Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow, Kanpur, Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi and Chitrakoot worth Rs 20,000 crore as part of Defence Industrial Corridor in Bundelkhand.

The High Commissioner added that advantage of Singapore being an international hub of air service can be used to attract foreign tourists in Uttar Pradesh.