Saturday, September 25, 2021
Taliban hangs man accused of kidnapping in full public glare, meant to be a lesson for others

OpIndia Staff
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Aljazeera)
On Saturday (September 25), the Taliban hung the dead body of a man from a crane in the city of Herat in Afghanistan, reported Associated Press.

A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. Citing an eyewitness named Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, Associated Press reported that a total of four bodies were brought to the main square of the city. According to Seddiqui, who runs a pharmacy, the Talibs hung the body of one man at the main square and took the rest to other parts of the city for public display.

The Taliban had claimed that the four deceased were involved in a kidnapping case and were neutralised by the police. It was only then that they took the bodies and hung it from cranes. While speaking to the Associated Press, district police chief Ziaulhaq Jalali claimed that the Talibs had rescued two people (a father-son duo) who were kidnapped by the four accused. He added that the four men were killed in a gunfight with the Talibs.

Jalali also informed that a civilian (municipal worker) and a Talib was injured in the gunfight. Earlier, Taliban founder Mullah Nooruddin Turabi announced that they will carry out executions and amputation for robbery, theft and other crimes in accordance with sharia law. Taliban carried out the executions in Kabul’s sports stadium and Eid Gah mosque in the 1990s. Turabi was then the head of the Taliban’s religious police known as Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

Although the Taliban has been trying to project a ‘moderate’ image, the radical Islamist outfit shot dead a woman in August for not wearing a burqa. The incident surfaced on the same day the Taliban announced to act ‘moderate’ and give women their rights in accordance with Sharia law.  A photo of the deceased woman lying in a pool of blood with her loved ones crouched around her sent shock waves in the already distressed country.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

