Thursday, September 30, 2021
Vikram Sampath, who authored books on Veer Savarkar, gets elected as Fellow of the Royal Historical Society

Award-winning author and historian Vikram Sampath who has been in the news lately for his historical work on the life of Veer Savarkar has been elected as a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society (RHS).

Sampath took to social media to share the news of his selection. “Absolutely delighted to share that the @RoyalHistSoc has elected me as a Fellow of the Royal History Society in recognition of “contribution to historical scholarship.” I’m immensely grateful for this rare honour both to me & Indian historiography as a whole!” he said in a Tweet. 

“As a fellow, you are eligible to vote in Council elections, to seek election to the RHS Council and to apply for positions on the editorial board of our various publications,” read the letter by RHS to Sampath.

Letter received by author Vikram Sampath from RHS. Image Source: Twitter

He has also been invited for upcoming activities and events planned by the Society.

What is Royal Historical Society?

As per their official website, the Royal Historical Society is the United Kingdom’s (UK) foremost society working for historians and history. The nearly 150-year-old organization promotes the vitality of historical scholarship through support for research and publication. 

As of today, nearly 4500 historians belong and contribute to RHS as fellows and members active in the UK and worldwide. 

Books on Veer Savarkar by Vikram Sampath

Vikram Sampath’s book, ‘Savarkar: Echoes from a Forgotten Past’ was released in the year 2019 and had earned great praise from every quarter. 

Touted to be the definitive biography on the great Hindutva thinker, Sampath released the second book of the series titled ‘Savarkar-A Contested Legacy 1924-1966’ in July this year. 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the inauguration of Sampath’s book had opined that not having fact-based conversations about Savarkar was a big disservice to the nation. 

 

