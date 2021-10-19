Amidst the ongoing attacks against the Hindu community in Bangladesh, Furfura Sharif cleric and Indian Secular Front (ISF) founder Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui has stoked controversy by calling for the “beheading” of the person who allegedly placed a copy of the Quran at a Durga Puja pandal in Bangladesh.

It may be noted that the incidents of attacks, arson and temple desecration had begun in Bangladesh over a Facebook rumour suggesting Hindus insulted the Quran by placing it at a Durga Puja pavilion in Nanua Dighir Par.

Speaking at a religious program in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas on Friday, Siddiqui said in Bengali that those who placed a copy of the Quran near the feet of a deity at a Durga Puja pandal in Bangladesh should be “beheaded”.

In Bangla, Siddiqui was also heard suggesting that Muslim youth are making a mistake by attending Durga Puja. “I recall a Durga Puja pandal theme, Kaaba, being created a few years back. Why don’t you join Islam if the Kaaba is so popular?”

After the video went viral, the BJP slammed the Congress ally for his remark and demanded his arrest. BJP MP Rahul Sinha claimed that Abbas Siddiqui was attempting to destabilise the state’s communal atmosphere, and he urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to seek Siddiqui’s arrest.

Kunal Ghosh from the Trinamool Congress chastised the Left politicians, asking why they did not reject Siddiqui’s statement.

Notably, the ISF, led by Abbas Siddiqui, ran in the previous election in coalition with the Left Front and Congress.

Pirzada Abbasuddin Siddique had earlier blamed WB CM Mamata Banerjee for ruining ‘Hindu-Muslim brotherhood’.

Besides, on previous several occasions he has been caught resorting to incendiary rhetoric and fear mongering. During the Coronavirus outbreak, Abbas Siddiqui was seen addressing a large gathering of followers and praying to Allah to kill 50 crore Indians with the virus. He had also threatened to block Kolkata airport if CAA was not revoked.