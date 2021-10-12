Following the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) prohibition on Chhath Puja celebrations on riverbanks, water bodies, and other public areas across the city, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodiya has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, September 12 to issue guidelines for the upcoming festival.

In a letter to the Union Health Minister, Sisodia wrote: “You are aware that for the last 18 months, Delhi, as well as the entire nation, has faced the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic in an unprecedented manner. Last year also, in view of the threat of the Covid-19 epidemic, decisions were taken to celebrate the Chhath festival throughout the country as per the instructions of the Government of India.”

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia writes to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to issue guidelines for the upcoming Chhat festival

“I request that the Government of India, in cooperation with health professionals and other concerned parties, publish recommendations for the celebration of the Chhath festival this year as well, so that all North Indian devotees can be safe,” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP has in a Tweet asserted that the Chhath Puja will be celebrated in a grand manner following all COVID protocols and the municipal corporations will make proper arrangements for it.

The Chhath Puja will be celebrated in a grand manner following all COVID protocols and the municipal corporations will make proper arrangements for it

Pertinently, much like last year, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its recent order had prohibited the celebration of Chhath at public places including riverbanks and temples.

The decision to put a ban on the celebration of Chhath, a hugely popular festival especially amongst Bhojpuri and Biharis, garnered a lot of criticism for the Kejriwal government.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari slams Delhi govt’s hypocricy, says complete ban on Chhath ‘unacceptable’

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari launched a protest on Tuesday to challenge the Kejriwal government’s arbitrary decision to ban Chhath Puja celebrations in the city. Tiwari urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to allow devotees to celebrate Chhath Puja while adhering to COVID-19 norms, saying that a complete ban would be unacceptable.

Tiwari slammed the Kejriwal administration, accusing it of allowing markets, public transportation, and even alcohol stores to open in the city while applying a ban on the festival. He said the Chhath ban was an “insult” to Purvanchali pride.

While Kejriwal had justified his govt’s decision saying that it had prohibited Chhath at public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and for the safety of people, the Bhojpuri actor turned politician took a dig at the Delhi government’s double standards. He said that it was paradoxical that the Kejriwal government reopened swimming pools, where people spend hours in the water, but prohibited Chhath, where devotees only spend a few hours that too only in knee-deep water.

However, according to reports, the BJP leader was injured while protesting in front of Arvind Kejriwal’s house and has to be rushed to the emergency wing of Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

It becomes imperative to note here that the Delhi Government has also banned effigy burning during Dussehra, which is part of its larger ban on firecrackers. Earlier in September, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers.