Thursday, October 21, 2021
Ahmedabad Police issue terror alert, agencies to remain on high alert till December 18

The Police has asked the public to be careful in crowded places, including malls and cinemas, till December 18.

OpIndia Staff
Ahmedabad Police issue alert about a terror attack, ask people to remain vigilant
Ahmedabad city will remain on high alert till December 18 (Image: DNA)
Ahmedabad Police has issued a high alert in the city till December 18 based on the intelligence agency inputs. Sanjay Srivastava, Police Commissioner, Ahmedabad, issued information about it. The Police has asked the public to be careful in crowded places, including malls and cinemas, till December 18.

Srivastava has urged people to remain vigilant and ordered strict security at public places.

The Police have also been instructed to inspect vehicles with high-resolution cameras. The security at all important establishments has already been increased.

Ahmedabad faced a terror attack in 2008

Back in July 2008, 21 bomb blasts shook Ahmedabad city within 70 minutes. 56 people had lost their lives, and over 200 were injured. Since then, the intelligence agencies have been keeping the city under constant monitoring.

This is not the first time such alerts have been issued in the city. In February 2020, a high alert was published on the anniversary of the Pulwama attack. Important establishments, including Sardar Sarovar dam, Statue of Unity and Somnath Temple s have been issued in the city. In February 2019, a high alert was published on the anniversary of the Pulwama attack.

Important establishments, including Sardar Sarovar dam, Statue of Unity and Somnath Temple got additional security and other crowded places across the state got additional security.

 

Searched termsGujarat cities, Ahmedabad police, terror atatcks
