YSRCP workers have reportedly vandalised TDP offices across Andhra Pradesh including TDP’s Central Office in Mangalagiri and TDP national spokesman K Pattabhi Ram’s residence in Vijayawada.

According to reports, TDP offices located in 13 districts including Amaravati, Mangalagiri, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam were attacked in what appears to be a coordinated attack. Property was damaged and workers were also assaulted.

Office of DGP Andhra Pradesh has issued a statement where it said, “We will take strict action against attackers and also on those making provocative speeches. Additional forces have been deployed across the state. We request citizens to co-operate in maintaining peace and to not get provoked.”

According to reports, the YSR Congress Party has denied its involvement in the attacks saying, “The YSRC party has nothing to do with the attacks. Making such abusive statements against a loved CM and leader could’ve provoked fans of our beloved leader but the party has absolutely nothing to do with what unfolded.”

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said that the attacks on TDP were an attempt to stifle voice of the opposition party. Stating that law and order situation in the state has declined, he called for the President’s rule in the state. He also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan and sought security cover by central forces.