A video of a Muslim mob forcing a Muslim woman to remove the burqa in the middle of the road is making rounds on social media platforms. As per reports, she was riding pillion on a scooter with a Hindu man. A group of fundamentalists stopped the scooter when they were crossing Islamnagar, Bhopal. Though the identity of the two victims could not be asserted, the accused believed the woman was Muslim.

In the video, the accused were heard saying that she was disrespecting Islam and the Muslim community by travelling with the Hindu. Despite a repeated request by the woman and the man who was with her, the Muslim mob forced the woman to remove the burqa.

The mob did not stop there. They forced the woman to remove the Niqab as well. Tormented by the incident, the woman kept crying, and the man kept pleading them to leave the Niqab, but no one among the Muslim mob paid heed to their request. Towards the end, a woman was seen snatching Naqab from the woman. The man who was with the woman kept trying to hide her face from the camera while the mob forced her to look into the camera.

After the Police learned about the incident, they arrested two of the accused and took them into preventive custody. However, the woman did not file any complaint. The duo was presented in front of the court on Sunday and was granted bail.

MP | No one can talk unnecessary or force anyone. So that’s why they are arrested. There is no complainant so it’s not appropriate for us to speak publicly about them: DIG Bhopal, Irshad Wali on a viral video showing a group of people forcing a woman to take off her burqa pic.twitter.com/jTrh6d4OpW — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

In a statement, Irshad Wali, DIG Bhopal, said, “No one can talk unnecessary or force anyone. So that’s why they are arrested. There is no complainant, so it’s not appropriate for us to speak publicly about them.”

Similar incidents of Muslim fundamentalists attacking women

A series of similar incidents have happened in the past where a mob of Muslim fundamentalists attacked Muslim women for travelling with Hindu men. In September 2021, a Hindu boy was beaten up by a mob for travelling with a Muslim girl in Hyderabad. A similar incident had happened in Nizamabad district, Telangana, where a Dalit man was abducted by a group of Muslims for travelling with a Muslim woman. In another incident, a Hindu man was attacked in Bengaluru for riding with a Muslim woman.