Monday, October 18, 2021
HomeCrimeBhopal: Muslim mob forces woman to take off Burqa and Niqab in Islamnagar for...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bhopal: Muslim mob forces woman to take off Burqa and Niqab in Islamnagar for travelling with Hindu man, claim insult to Islam

After the Police learned about the incident, they arrested two of the accused and took them into preventive custody. However, the woman did not file any complaint. The duo was presented in front of the court on Sunday and was granted bail.

OpIndia Staff
Girl forced to remove burqa
Woman forced to remove burqa as she was travelling with a Hindu man (Image: Screenshots from the viral video)
119

A video of a Muslim mob forcing a Muslim woman to remove the burqa in the middle of the road is making rounds on social media platforms. As per reports, she was riding pillion on a scooter with a Hindu man. A group of fundamentalists stopped the scooter when they were crossing Islamnagar, Bhopal. Though the identity of the two victims could not be asserted, the accused believed the woman was Muslim.

In the video, the accused were heard saying that she was disrespecting Islam and the Muslim community by travelling with the Hindu. Despite a repeated request by the woman and the man who was with her, the Muslim mob forced the woman to remove the burqa.

The mob did not stop there. They forced the woman to remove the Niqab as well. Tormented by the incident, the woman kept crying, and the man kept pleading them to leave the Niqab, but no one among the Muslim mob paid heed to their request. Towards the end, a woman was seen snatching Naqab from the woman. The man who was with the woman kept trying to hide her face from the camera while the mob forced her to look into the camera.

After the Police learned about the incident, they arrested two of the accused and took them into preventive custody. However, the woman did not file any complaint. The duo was presented in front of the court on Sunday and was granted bail.

In a statement, Irshad Wali, DIG Bhopal, said, “No one can talk unnecessary or force anyone. So that’s why they are arrested. There is no complainant, so it’s not appropriate for us to speak publicly about them.”

Similar incidents of Muslim fundamentalists attacking women

A series of similar incidents have happened in the past where a mob of Muslim fundamentalists attacked Muslim women for travelling with Hindu men. In September 2021, a Hindu boy was beaten up by a mob for travelling with a Muslim girl in Hyderabad. A similar incident had happened in Nizamabad district, Telangana, where a Dalit man was abducted by a group of Muslims for travelling with a Muslim woman. In another incident, a Hindu man was attacked in Bengaluru for riding with a Muslim woman. 

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBhopal muslim mob forces woman to remove burqa
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

VHP calls for end to mass-conversion in Punjab, urges state govt to bring anti-forced conversion law

OpIndia Staff -
Vishwa Hindu Parishad welcomed the voice raised by Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur and the Akal Takht Jathedar Giant Harpreet Singh against the illegal religious conversions in the state by the Church.
News Reports

BJP youth worker shot dead in West Bengal, party names TMC-backed goon Qasim Ali as perpetrator

OpIndia Staff -
On October 17, Sunday, a youth BJP leader named Mithun Ghosh from Itahar in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, was killed outside his home in the Rajgram village.

Radio Mirchi RJ, ‘journalists’, Congress leaders play down the killing of UP-Bihar migrants in Kashmir by Islamic terrorists, give ‘context’

Bangladesh: 5th consecutive day of violence against Hindus, houses burned in Rangpur, Islamists on a rampage

Bhopal Durga Puja Visarjan case: Shahrukh and Umar arrested, devotees say they hurled abuses before ramming car into them

‘Chunavi’ Hindus from Congress try to mock CM Yogi, claim they know Hindu customs better than the Mahant of Gorakhnath Mandir

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
583,962FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com