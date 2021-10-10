NIA summons 40 teachers in targeted killing case of minorities in Jammu & Kashmir

After taking over investigation of the targeted killings of Hindu and Sikh minority in Jammu & Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday is learnt to have summoned about 40 teachers from various schools for their questioning. NIA has formally taken over the investigation from the local police.

According to reports these teachers belonging to various schools of Srinagar city have been asked to appear before the Church Lane office of the agency at 4 PM. However, this is not clear whether only teachers from minority communities (Hindu-Sikh) have been summoned.

After taking over the investigation from Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Police, the NIA, acting on instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been asked to catch culprits and unearth the conspiracy behind targeted killings of minorities in the valley by Pakistan sponsored Islamic terrorists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is learnt to have spoken to J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Shah has categorically told the Lt. Governor that unless the terrorists responsible for these killings are quickly brought to justice, many heads will roll in the UT. These killings have started exodus of minorities from the Valley as they fear a rerun of Chittisinghpura massacre where 36 Sikhs were gunned down by terrorists, dressed in military clothes, in Kashmir.

During the course of investigation the J&K Police detained over 400 people who have suspected links Islamic terrorist outfits like Jamaat-e-Islami, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and others.

In the first incident three civilians were killed by terrorists in separate terrorist attacks including Makhan Lal Bindroo at his pharmacy at Iqbal Park in Srinagar in Kashmir. Late Bindroo, the owner of the pharmacy Bindroo Medicate in Srinagar, was known as a brave man who was among few Kashmiri Pandit who had refused to leave the valley during the height of militancy in Jammu & Kashmir during the 1990s, when Islamic terrorists had launched an ethnic cleansing drive against Hindus.

Two other innocent civilians were also gunned down by terrorists namely Virendra Paswan, a native of Bhagalpur district of Bihar who was residing in Alamgari Bazar Zadibal. He was a street vendor by profession who used to sell bhelpuri at the Hawal area of Srinagar. The third victim was Mohd Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai who was murdered by terrorists in the Shahgund area of Bandipore in North Kashmir. Lone was the president of the local taxi stand.

Later on, Islamic terrorists shot dead principal Satinder Kaur and teacher Deepak Chand at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Idgah, Sangam in Srinagar. The terrorists had lined up all the teachers of the Srinagar school and segregated victims after their religion was ascertained and short them point-blank.