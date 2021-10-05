After threatening to accuse Uttar Pradesh Police of molestation, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has now accused Uttar Pradesh government of ‘monitoring’ her move.

According to a report by India Today, the claim was made by Priyanka Gandhi’s secretary. She claims she spotted a drone in Sitapur, where the Congress General Secretary has been kept in the PAC guest house by the UP police. Priyanka Gandhi had reached Lucknow late on Sunday and was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri to express ‘solidarity’ with ‘farmers’ after ‘farmer’ mob attacked BJP workers’ convoy leading to death of 8 people.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress loyalist Bhupesh Baghel also tweeted a video of the same, crying about how their boss had been detained by the UP police for over 30 hours.

30 घंटे से अधिक से हिरासत में रखी गई प्रियंका गांधी जी के कमरे के ऊपर ये ड्रोन किसका है और क्यों है?



जवाब कौन देगा? pic.twitter.com/pyWDtXgjIe — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 5, 2021

Here it becomes important to understand that whenever a politically sensitive situation as the one in Lakhimpur Kheri arises, it becomes the state administration’s responsibility to ensure the law and order situation is maintained. Therefore, it is understandable why when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra refused to pay heed to the police’s request and stay back from visiting the violence-hit area, and instead threatened the UP police, it left the latter with no option but to detain her.

While members of the Congress party are attempting to exploit their leader’s detention as yet another political gimmick, it is important to remember how Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been milking the situation in the run-up to the UP assembly elections in order to kickstart her political career once again.

Interestingly, while detained, a video of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sweeping her room with a broom in her hand was also shared by Congress. Netizens, obviously had a field day mocking it by saying that Priyanka Gandhi is actually sweeping away whatever of Congress is left in Uttar Pradesh.