After the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which a mob of ‘farmers’ attacked a BJP convoy with stones and sticks leading to the death of 8 people, a similar incident has come to the fore from the Ambala district in Haryana on Thursday. In the incident, BJP MP from Kurukshetra Naib Singh Saini has alleged that the protesting ‘farmers’ attacked him as he was leaving an event at Naraingarh in Ambala.

The BJP MP further claimed that the protestors, who had gathered there in large numbers, also grabbed his driver by his throat and attacked him.

The BJP MP said that his car was left behind in the convoy when the protestors surrounded the car and launched an attack. He added that the protesting ‘farmers’ shouted out that the car belongs to an MP. They then ran and attack the car from behind.

Divulging further details, Naib Singh Saini said that when the protestors launched an attack on his car, his staff got out of the car through its rear window and pushed back the farmers’. He added that no one was injured in the incident.

In contrary to what the BJP MP revealed, the ‘farmers’ have yet again alleged that the BJP convoy carrying BJP MP Nayab Saini had hit them, injuring one of the people in the crowd.

According to reports, the injured farmer was identified as one Bawan Preet. Sources were quoted as saying that the farmer was admitted to a government hospital in Naraingarh and was discharged after primary treatment.

Lakhimpur Kheri incident and how Congress and the leftist ecosystem used the incident to malign BJP

Interestingly, during the Lakhimpur Kheri incident too, the ‘farmer’ mob had attacked a BJP convoy with stones and sticks, leaving 8 people dead. Reports suggested that the protesters went violent and pelted stones at BJP’s convey.

Video had emerged that showed that the protestors had attacked a vehicle after which the driver lost control and ended up running over farmers, after which the protesters not only burnt down two vehicles but also ambushed people. While four farmers had died in the incident, two BJP leaders, a journalist a driver was reportedly beaten to death by the protesters.

However, opposition and the entire left ecosystem had immediately started peddling similar lies, accusing the son of cabinet minister Ajay Mishra of being behind the attack. Journalist Vinod Kapri had shared a cropped image on Twitter to insinuate that the son of a BJP leader was driving the car that ran over farmers.

A video also did the rounds where it is claimed that it shows the son of cabinet minister Ajay Mishra running away from the scene after their car runs over ‘farmer protesters’.

The Congress and their friendly journalists had also shared the video to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, an investigation by Navbharat Times had revealed that the person in the video is not Aashish Mishra but BJP leader Sumit Jaiswal.

Sumit Jaiswal had later claimed that the protesters attacked Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s convoy and not the other way round.