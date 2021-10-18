Monday, October 18, 2021
VHP calls for end to mass-conversion in Punjab, urges state govt to bring anti-forced conversion law

Vishwa Hindu Parishad welcomed the voice raised by Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur and the Akal Takht Jathedar Giant Harpreet Singh against the illegal religious conversions in the state by the Church.

VHP
VHP extended support to SGPC to stop conversion in Punjab
On October 18, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for an end to mass-conversion happening in Punjab. The organization also urged the state government to bring anti-forced conversion law in the state to punish those who indulge in such activities by luring people to convert in exchange for money and other facilities. VHP called for freeing Punjab, the holy land of the Guru, from the curse of conversion.

As per the press release, Dr Surendra Jain, Central Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, welcomed the voice raised by Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur and the Akal Takht Jathedar Giant Harpreet Singh against the illegal religious conversions in the state by the Church. He added that VHP would extend all support in stopping the incidents of mass conversion in the state.

While addressing a press conference, Dr Jain said that Punjab has a long history of struggles and sacrifices to protect Dharma. “The proselytizing missionaries show the audacity not only to humiliate these sacrifices but also the teachings of the Gurus,” he added. Dr Jain said that the Christian missionaries in Punjab are using force, fraud and allurement to convert the people of Punjab.

“If the Changai Sabhas (Abracadabra Healing Congregations) really does heal people, then why are their pastors hospitalized when they are sick? Many padres/chaplains/priests also lost their lives to the infection of the COVID-19 pandemic. They could not save Mother Teresa even after arranging for her treatment for several months. When no Abracadabra Healing Session could cure even their loved ones, then why do they fool the innocent people of Punjab?” he questioned. He also challenged the missionaries to prove their power by healing all the patients lodged in hospitals in Punjab with serious diseases.

Recalling the latest expose that showed how over 3,30,000 children were sexually abused by padres, he said, “Today the Church has become infamous all over the world. Recently, a French commission released an exploratory but horrifying report that revealed that more than 330,000 children were sexually abused by padres. Even Vatican City is no exception to the allegations of sexual abuse of nuns. In India, several nuns have even committed suicide because of this. Bishop Franco of Jalandhar is accused of sexually assaulting nuns and is facing trial in a Kerala court. Churches all over the world are apologizing for the sins of their priests.”

VHP also appealed to the Punjab government to enact an anti-forced conversion law. He said, “We warn the missionaries to immediately stop the conversion activities, or else they will be forced to pack up and leave Punjab.”

SGPC launched a mass program against religious conversion in Punjab

VHP’s statement has come in the light of the mass program launched by SGPC in Punjab to stop the widespread of incidents of religious conversions in the state. On October 11, it was reported that the SGPC campaign named ‘Ghar Ghar Andar Dharamsala (sacred shrine within every home)’ has adopted the same means as used by Christian preachers and is going door-to-door to spread Sikh teachings. Just like evangelists who travel village to village to spread the alleged ‘Word of God,’ 150 teams comprising seven preachers each would visit villages in Punjab to distribute Sikh literature and create awareness among the masses.

 

