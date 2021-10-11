To counter mass religious conversions of Sikhs in Punjab, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has recently launched a special drive to preach Sikh literature and teachings.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the SGPC campaign named ‘Ghar Ghar Andar Dharamsaal (sacred shrine within every home)’ has adopted the same means as used by Christian preachers and is going door-to-door to spread Sikh teachings.

The apex Sikh body had received flak from within the community for not doing enough to “protect” the religion against rampant conversions by Christian missionaries. SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur in a statement on the initiative said, “The campaign will not only bring firmness among Sikhs toward their faith, but also make the young generation take pride in their history and culture.”

Sharing more information, SGPC’s head preacher, Sarabjit Singh Dhotian said, “The drive is aimed at countering the impact of the mission being run by Christian preachers. We also approach families that have converted to have a dialogue with them and make them take pride in Sikh beliefs.”

150 teams of preachers sent to villages

Just like evangelists who travel village to village to spread the alleged ‘Word of God,’ 150 teams comprising seven preachers each have been dispatched to villages in Punjab to distribute Sikh literature and create awareness among the masses.

Again replicating the ‘prayer meeting’ concept of the missionaries, the Sikh preachers gather children at the local gurdwara every evening to teach them the correct recitation of Gurbani (hymns) and create awareness about the Sikh history, culture and philosophy.

This is followed by diwan (religious congregation) comprising dhadis (ballad singers) and kavishars (folk singers) to sensitize the community members about their faith and values.

The campaign concludes with an amrit sanchar (initiation rite) ceremony held on the last day. Apart from this, the preachers engage in informal dialogue with villagers at common meeting points.

50 detained in UP on allegations of religious conversions

As many as 50 people were recently arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police in the Mau district on allegations of religious conversions.

Reportedly, a conversion program was being carried out in the name of community prayers to ‘treat’ sick people. As per police sources, one Pastor Abraham had been organizing such prayer assemblies for the past five years.

District in-charge of Hindu Jagran Manch, Bhanu Pratap Singh informed that several people were involved in religious conversions after luring people in the name of curing diseases. The complainant said the missionaries were using such prayer meets as a medium to convert villagers.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dhananjay Mishra said that many people were interrogated about the rituals and conversions being conducted in the prayer assembly. He confirmed the presence of Christian missionaries.

Mishra further informed that investigations are underway and the police would take action if allegations of forced conversions turn out to be true.

Christian preaching played on LED screen during Navratri in Vijaywada

We reported earlier, how a LED screen installed to screen Dussehra festival celebrations at Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada displayed a Christian pastor preaching Christianity on the first day of Navratri.

Thousands of Hindu devotees, who had gathered for the Dusshera celebrations, were enraged after seeing the Christian sermons on the screen. They later pelted stones at the screen and damaged it.

The Andhra Pradesh police has registered a case in this matter. District collector J Nivas said, “That was an unfortunate incident that happened. There was negligence on the part of not stopping the item that was played.”

“We are enquiring into it. The case is registered under section 295 (1A) of IPC, it may be changed during the investigation. We cannot tell whether it is a conspiracy until the investigation is held,” he added further.