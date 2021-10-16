On Friday (October 15), about 2000 radical Islamists clashed with the police during a protest against the alleged blasphemy committed by the minority Hindu population, reported Associated Press. The incident took place in Bangladesh’s capital city of Dhaka.

As per reports, the frenzied mob of protestors took to the streets after offering the Jumma Namaz (Friday prayers) at the Baitul Mukarram mosque. They began chanting anti-India slogans and accused Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of being hands in gloves with India. The Islamists resorted to stone-pelting and tried to break through the police barricades. In a bid to control the law and order situation, the security forces resorted to lathi-charge and firing tear gas shells.

Visuals of the clash between radical Islamists and the police

Deputy Commissioner (Dhaka Metropolitan Police) Sajjad Hossain informed that the radical Islamists attacked the cops, following which three were detained for interrogation. While speaking to BenarNews, another deputy Commissioner Sazzadur Rahman stated, “Over 2,000 Muslim devotees brought out a procession after Jummah prayers.” He said that a total of 5 people were arrested. As per BenarNews, the Islamists threw sandals and bricks at the police, who then fired rubber bullets and tear gas in return.

150 Hindu families attacked over ‘Quran insult’ rumours, vandalism of Durga Pandals

Brutal attacks, vandalism, looting, and arson had returned to haunt Hindus in Bangladesh’s Noakhali district, as close to 150 households were reportedly attacked and at least three killed in a violent clash on Wednesday (October 13). A day later, a frenzied mob of radical Islamists attacked the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in the Noakhali district in the Chittagong Division of Bangladesh. The Bangladesh unit of ISKCON lamented that the sculpture of its founder, AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, was burnt down during the arson attack on the temple.

The violence and vandalism took place after a Facebook rumour claiming ‘insult to Quran’ at a Durga Puja pandal went viral. Videos emerged on social media where a mob of enraged Muslims were seen pelting stones and vandalising makeshift Durga Puja pandals and attacking Hindu families in Bangladesh’s Chandpur area. A social media user from Bangladesh stated that the Islamic mob was calling for the burning of a local ISKCON temple. Bangladeshi social media users had stated that under the guise of attacks, rampant loot and molestation of women have also taken place. 2 persons have been found dead in the Chandpur area.

Following the incident, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered the criminals, behind spreading communal attacks and propaganda, to be identified and punished as an example. Meanwhile, back in New Delhi, the external affairs ministry said that it was in touch with the high commission officials and noted the strict action be taken by the Bangladesh government. Since the incident, the Bangladesh police have made over 100 arrests and the probe is still underway.