After a viral video showed some girl students raising pro-Pakistan slogans, a Hindu student identified as Ananya Jamwal, studying at Sher E Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Srinagar (SKIMS), was targeted by Islamists. They alleged that Jamwal was behind leaking the video of SKIMS students celebrating Pakistan’s win in the T20 World Cup match against India.

However, Jamwal was not the one who shared the video. She only pointed out what was happening in the college and called out those who were supporting Pakistan. Reportedly, UAPA has been invoked against those who had raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

In a tweet, while urging everyone not to share fake information about her, Jamwal said, “When the traitors who were celebrating Pakistan win got exposed. I countered those who were supporting traitors, after that they all started harassing me by different means. I only countered them. I didn’t expose, anybody and I am not any police informer. They themselves got exposed.” She added, “A humble request please not to share wrong information.”

A humble request please not to share wrong information @abdullah_0mar @travelingdogra @jkmediasocial — Ananya Jamwal (@AnanyaJamwal2) October 26, 2021

The targeted attacks against Jamwal

Several social media users launched a series of attacks against her on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. One Twitter handle, Abdullah__Ghazi posted her photograph on Twitter and wrote, “Police informer and main culprit behind SKIMS FIR & UAPA identified as RSS member and worker Ananya Jamwal, an outsider Dogra who’s currently persuing [sic] her medical course from the college.” The tweet has now been deleted.

Ghazi’s now-deleted tweet. Source: Ananya Jamwal/Twitter

Though Ghazi deleted the initial tweet, there are several tweets still active on Twitter against Jamwal. In another tweet, he said, “Police informer and main culprit behind SKIMS FIR & UAPA identified as RSS member & worker Ananya Jamwal, an outsider Dogra who’s currently pursuing her medical course from the college. Sanghan along with other RSS workers launched a massive campaign against local Kashmiri.”

In a Twitter story, Jamwal had quoted one Firdous and said thousands of more Indians would join SKIMS in future. Ghazi termed it as an attempt of “demographic change”. The tweet by Ghazi was particularly serious because there have been multiple fatal attacks on non-Muslims and non-Kashmiris living in the valley in recent weeks. ‘Police informer’ is a tag Islamist terrorist paste upon persons they target to kill.

Ghazi claims to be a journalist from Kashmir Report. He also abused one Dr Monika Langah, who raised his voice in support of Jamwal. He said, “In the era of free speech and OS journalism, fascism and terrorist fanaticism like yours stands hell naked!”

Another user from Kashmir named Mehak Firdous published a story on her Instagram handle in which she claimed the hospitality of Kashmiris had been used against them as “some rogue elements are being hosted in the valley”. She further urged everyone to single out people like Jamwal.

Interestingly, all the attacks targeted towards Jamwal were based on fake information that she was behind informing police about anti-nationals celebrating Pakistan’s victory and raising pro-Pakistan slogans in SKIMS. The screenshot of Mehak’s post was shared by Jamwal. Mehak has since made her Instagram account private.

Dear @Mehak_Firdous your threats are too shallow. Ap bhi yad rakhenge ki ek Hindustani 🇮🇳 Skims mai pdti thi. Aur hazar hindustani skims mai ayenge , SKIMS HUMARA HAI , SKIMS IS IN INDIA. You can take your train . Come lets storm twitter. pic.twitter.com/94QQShrEAR — Ananya Jamwal (@AnanyaJamwal2) October 26, 2021

One Instagram user, Kashmirtweets, shared her photos and a screenshot of her stories, where the user urged everyone to check Jamwal’s story. In the screenshot that Jamwal had posted, there was some information about a student who was raising pro-Pakistan slogans in SKIMS after the T20 match. Jamwal, who had nothing to do with that account, only shared a screenshot.

Story by Kashmir Tweets. Source: Jamwal’s Instagram account.

Support pours in from across country

As the information on attacks towards Jamwal went viral on social media, several netizens came out in her support and demanded action against those who were threatening her. BJP leader Kapil Mishra quoted Ghazi tweet where he was threatening Jamwal and Langeh. Mishra called the attacks unacceptable and demanded action from Home Ministry.

Twitter user Apurva Singh quoted one of Jamwal’s tweets and said, “We are with you.”

We are with you.❤️ https://t.co/a9riv7Haqv — Apurva Singh (@iSinghApurva) October 26, 2021

Sapna, a Twitter user, said, “We Indians are proud of our courageous, fearless daughters. Maa Durga, protect you both and bless you with more power.”

We Indians are proud of our courageous, fearless daughters. Maa Durga protect you both and bless you with more power ❤️ @drmonika_langeh @AnanyaJamwal2 https://t.co/TcSaaXkQ15 — Sapna 🇮🇳 (@Sapna_3) October 26, 2021

Manu Khajuria, another Twitter user, said, “We need immediate action against those targeting a nationalist minority #Dogra #Jammu girl student. Jammu’s patience is running thin with such elements. They neither deserve seats in a govt college or govt jobs. Enough with the appeasement.”

We need immediate action against those targeting a nationalist minority #Dogra #Jammu girl student. Jammu’s patience is running thin with such elements. They neither deserve seats in a govt college or govt jobs. Enough with the appeasement. @AmitShah @HMOIndia @manojsinha_ https://t.co/SpvgAUCe6w — Manu Khajuria 🇮🇳 (@KhajuriaManu) October 26, 2021

Activist Sonam Mahajan said, “We stand with Ananya Jamwal. Mehak Firdous and Rahila Bilal should immediately be traced by Jammu and Kashmir police and their jihadist connections be probed. In this era of targeted killings of non-Muslims in J&K, we can’t be taking any chances. Jammu has its daughter’s back.”

We stand with Ananya Jamwal.



Mehak Firdous and Rahila Bilal should immediately be traced by Jammu and Kashmir police and their jihadist connections be probed.



In this era of targeted killings of non-Muslims in J&K, we can’t be taking any chances.



Jammu has its daughter’s back. https://t.co/5U2KP8AOHs — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) October 26, 2021

Some reports suggest that police took cognizance of the attack towards Jamwal and others. The matter has been forwarded to the cyber cell, J&K Police.

J&K #Police has taken cognizance of threats being issued to MBBS Student Ananya Jamwal by some Anti-India Elements.



Some Fake Twitter profiles are spreading misinformation about Ananya that she is a Police Informer. Matter has been reported to Cyber Crime Department. pic.twitter.com/08fRnRTxcu — JAMMU NOW (@jammu_now) October 26, 2021

OpIndia tried to contact the concerned departments but could not verify if any action was being taken in the matter. We will update the story later.