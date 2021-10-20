Suresh Chavhanke, CMD & Editor-in-Chief, Sudarshan News, warned a YouTube channel for spreading old and unrelated videos with claims that he was beaten up by people.

In a Tweet (in Hindi), he wrote, “This news is completely fake. The video of the years-old demonstration is being cut and made viral with claims that it was shot among the farmers. Nothing like this has ever happened in my life. Abhisar Sharma videos are on this channel. The owner is Salman. I will take legal action against whoever spreads this.”

यह खबर पूर्णतः फर्जी है। वर्षों पुराने प्रदर्शन के वीडिओ को काट छांट कर किसानों के बीच का बताकर इसे वायरल किया जा रहा है। मेरे जीवन में ऐसा कोई प्रसंग कभी नहीं घटा हैं। @abhisar_sharma का इस चैनल पर शो हैं। मालिक सलमान हैं।

जो भी इसे फैलायेगा उस पर क़ानूनी कार्रवाई की करूँगा। pic.twitter.com/C2wJy9e3jY — Suresh Chavhanke “Sudarshan News” (@SureshChavhanke) October 20, 2021

The video has been made private on the channel The Live TV.

However, before it got deleted from YouTube and Facebook pages of the channel, it was downloaded and re-uploaded by several others, including the verified Facebook page of Uttarakhand Youth Congress.

In the last couple of days, several videos have popped up on different social media networks making the same claims.

It all started when some Twitter users began to post an old video of Chavhanke claiming that he was beaten up and the Police saved him. Congress’s Kamaludin Ansari and Journalist Ramurti Holkar are among those who had spread the video with false claims.

The reality behind the video

The video is originally from Janta March that took place in November 2020. A large group of people, including reporters, leaders and the general public, had participated in the event.

The march, organised by the Sudarshan News chief, was held to raise awareness and protest against the systemic targeting and violence against Hindu girls at Delhi’s India Gate on November 1. The particular video that has been making rounds is from the time when Chavhanke was being detained by the Police.