No mosque burnt in Tripura during Panisagar protests, FIR lodged against anti-national elements for spreading fake news and rumours: Tripura police

Tripura Police said that anti-national and mischievous elements are spreading fake news claiming that mosques were burnt by Hindus in north Tripura during protests against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

OpIndia Staff
21

Responding to viral videos and news related to the alleged vandalism of a mosque during a protest march on Tuesday, Tripura Police has categorically denied any such incident took place and said that an FIR against the viral fake posts on social media platforms.

“Some anti-national and mischievous elements on Twitter and Facebook are spreading fake news and rumours about an incident in North Tripura district. The videos and photos that are being shared by them have no connection with yesterday (Tuesday) incident. These have no connection with any incident of Tripura,” said Tripura Police IGP Law and order Saurabh Tripathi.

“I want to clarify that in Panisagar incident no mosque was torched. About the incident of yesterday, FIR has been lodged. Also, about fake news spread on social sites, an FIR has been lodged,” IGP Law and order further said. He said that situation was under control in Tripura and the police would take strong actions against people spreading rumours and disturbing law and order.

Tripura Police also said that certain persons are spreading fake news and rumour on Tripura by using fake social media IDs. The police said that pictures being shared of burning or damaged mosques or collections of sticks etc are all fake and are not from Tripura.

But not only fake IDs but verified social media accounts were also indulged in peddling fake news to create a communal disturbance. The likes of Rana Ayyub who has a history of hate crime was running vicious communal agenda. Rana Ayyub shared a video and claimed that Hindu nationalists chanting Jai Shri Ram torched Muslim houses, mosques and vandalized Muslim businesses.

There was carpet bombing of fake news and images of alleged Muslim prosecution. Journalist Samriddhi K Sakunia claimed 21 confirmed hate crimes in the past week in Tripura, adding that in 15 incidents mosques were vandalized and three mosques were completely destroyed.

One Darab Farooqui claimed 12 mosques in five districts of Tripura were desecrated or burned.

Darab Farooqui even shared a video of alleged arson of the mosque.

One Mohammad Salman of Students Islamic Organisation of India shared a video and said that such attacks has a huge backing of the Tripura government and its machinery.

Earlier, OpIndia had reported that although some shops belonging to Muslims were vandalised during the protests against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, there was no attack on any mosque in Tripura. A large crowd of Muslims had gathered at the Mosque in Rowa in Panisagar, and therefore there was no attack on it.

Tripura witnessed communal disturbances following clashes in Dharmanagar of North Tripura. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had organized a march demanding the protection of minority Hindus in Bangladesh

The march was led by VHP leader Purna Chandra Mandal. According to some media reports, violence took place when the procession reached Rowa village of Dharmanagar. The situation turned worse following stone-pelting. Some of the media reports claimed that protesters targeted a mosque and vandalized the properties of the minority community.  

In fact Congress-Left friendly media completely blacked-out incident of Kadamtala area, another epicentre of disturbance. Here the Muslim mob allegedly attacked houses, shops and vehicles belonging to Hindus. In videos posted on social media, the Muslim mob can be marching onto the streets with sticks in hand. According to social media claims, Hindus also tried a retaliatory action and ripples were felt at the nearby Churaibari area. Several vehicles coming from Assam were attacked at night on National Highway during the violence.

Prohibitory orders have been issued under section 144 in Dharmanagar sub-division in North Tripura district and Kailashahar sub-divisions in Unokoti district in Tripura following incidents of communal tension.

 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

