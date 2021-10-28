Responding to viral videos and news related to the alleged vandalism of a mosque during a protest march on Tuesday, Tripura Police has categorically denied any such incident took place and said that an FIR against the viral fake posts on social media platforms.

“Some anti-national and mischievous elements on Twitter and Facebook are spreading fake news and rumours about an incident in North Tripura district. The videos and photos that are being shared by them have no connection with yesterday (Tuesday) incident. These have no connection with any incident of Tripura,” said Tripura Police IGP Law and order Saurabh Tripathi.

Anti-national & mischievous elements on Twitter & FB are spreading fake news & rumours. The videos & photos that are being spread have no connection with the Panisagar incident. No fire incident took place at any mosque: Tripura Police IGP Law and order Saurabh Tripathi (27.10) pic.twitter.com/RyM1OhKmnM — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

“I want to clarify that in Panisagar incident no mosque was torched. About the incident of yesterday, FIR has been lodged. Also, about fake news spread on social sites, an FIR has been lodged,” IGP Law and order further said. He said that situation was under control in Tripura and the police would take strong actions against people spreading rumours and disturbing law and order.

Tripura Police also said that certain persons are spreading fake news and rumour on Tripura by using fake social media IDs. The police said that pictures being shared of burning or damaged mosques or collections of sticks etc are all fake and are not from Tripura.

1/1



Certain persons by using fake social media IDs are spreading fake news/rumours on Tripura. It is informed that law & order situation in the State is absolutely normal.#Tripura — Tripura Police (@Tripura_Police) October 27, 2021

But not only fake IDs but verified social media accounts were also indulged in peddling fake news to create a communal disturbance. The likes of Rana Ayyub who has a history of hate crime was running vicious communal agenda. Rana Ayyub shared a video and claimed that Hindu nationalists chanting Jai Shri Ram torched Muslim houses, mosques and vandalized Muslim businesses.

This video from Eastern Mojo. Hindu nationalists torch Muslim houses, mosques, take rallies chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ ,vandalise Muslim businesses in #Tripura . If this hate that has engulfed the entire nation is not a precursor to a genocide, I do not know what is #TRIPURAMUSLIMS pic.twitter.com/xyZ1wZEWPh — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) October 27, 2021

There was carpet bombing of fake news and images of alleged Muslim prosecution. Journalist Samriddhi K Sakunia claimed 21 confirmed hate crimes in the past week in Tripura, adding that in 15 incidents mosques were vandalized and three mosques were completely destroyed.

One Darab Farooqui claimed 12 mosques in five districts of Tripura were desecrated or burned.

Visuals of a Charred Masjid from Tripura. 12 masjids in 5 districts of Tripura have been desecrated or burned in Tripura.



Where are those Indians who were screaming for atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh when Minorities are being destroyed in India? #SaveTripuraMuslims pic.twitter.com/ODBgPRQ3Ky — Darab Farooqui दाराब फारूक़ी داراب فاروقی (@darab_farooqui) October 26, 2021

Darab Farooqui even shared a video of alleged arson of the mosque.

A mob of VHP allegedly burned down nad masjid and nearby house. Muslims had to gather to protect the rest of the houses and lives of innocent people.



Tripura Muslims are being ravaged, a small genocide is playing out since past 6 days. #SaveTripuraMusims pic.twitter.com/xal61B0UT7 — Darab Farooqui दाराब फारूक़ी داراب فاروقی (@darab_farooqui) October 26, 2021

One Mohammad Salman of Students Islamic Organisation of India shared a video and said that such attacks has a huge backing of the Tripura government and its machinery.

Since last many days,many of us were continuously asking Tripura administration 2 stop communal rallies/not 2 give any kind of permission to rioters but they didn’t listen to anyone

I hv no doubt that #TripuraViolence has huge backing frm govt & it’s machinery#SaveTripuraMuslims pic.twitter.com/mA1pcFjYSf — Mohammad Salman (@writesalman) October 27, 2021

Earlier, OpIndia had reported that although some shops belonging to Muslims were vandalised during the protests against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, there was no attack on any mosque in Tripura. A large crowd of Muslims had gathered at the Mosque in Rowa in Panisagar, and therefore there was no attack on it.

Tripura witnessed communal disturbances following clashes in Dharmanagar of North Tripura. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had organized a march demanding the protection of minority Hindus in Bangladesh

The march was led by VHP leader Purna Chandra Mandal. According to some media reports, violence took place when the procession reached Rowa village of Dharmanagar. The situation turned worse following stone-pelting. Some of the media reports claimed that protesters targeted a mosque and vandalized the properties of the minority community.

In fact Congress-Left friendly media completely blacked-out incident of Kadamtala area, another epicentre of disturbance. Here the Muslim mob allegedly attacked houses, shops and vehicles belonging to Hindus. In videos posted on social media, the Muslim mob can be marching onto the streets with sticks in hand. According to social media claims, Hindus also tried a retaliatory action and ripples were felt at the nearby Churaibari area. Several vehicles coming from Assam were attacked at night on National Highway during the violence.

Prohibitory orders have been issued under section 144 in Dharmanagar sub-division in North Tripura district and Kailashahar sub-divisions in Unokoti district in Tripura following incidents of communal tension.