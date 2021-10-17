The Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) has taken targeted measures to moderate the price of onions in the market. Onions have been made available to states at Rs. 21 per kg from the buffer stock.

The DCA said in a press release, “The releases are targeted towards States/UTs where prices ruled above the all-India average and also where prices are on rising over the previous month. Till 12th October, 2021, a total of 67,3567 MT has been released in major markets such as Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kochi and Raipur. In addition, Grade-B onions (stocks which are below the Fair Average Quality – FAQ) are disposed in local markets in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.”

“Apart from releasing in the market, the Department of Consumer Affairs has offered onions from the buffer at Rs.21/kg to all the States and UTs for lifting from the storage locations. This would enable States/UTs to take up, by themselves, market interventions either through direct supply to retail consumers through retail outlets or release in key markets to bring down prices. The stocks are also available for supply to Central/States agencies involved in retail marketing either at ex-storage rate of Rs.21/kg or at landed price after including transportation costs. SAFAL has been offered at landed price of Rs.26/kg,” the Department of Consumer Affairs added.

The Union Government in the past has taken measures as well to curb the rise in price of onions. Last year, onions were released from the buffer stock as well to moderate their price in the market. “In 2021-22, against the target of building 2 LMT Onion buffer a total of 2.08 LMT was procured from Rabi-2021 crop during April to July, 2021,” the statement said.