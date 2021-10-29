Friday, October 29, 2021
UP bans firecrackers during Diwali in areas with poor air quality: Details

There would be a complete ban on firecrackers for the upcoming Diwali celebrations in NCR.

OpIndia Staff
UP bans firecrackers during covid in areas with poor air quality
Image Credit : News 18
Uttar Pradesh Home Department has banned the sale/use of firecrackers in areas with air quality poor or in the higher category during Diwali.

Reports suggest that there would be a complete ban on firecrackers for the upcoming Diwali celebrations in NCR.

The UP home Department further stated that in areas where the the air quality fell in the moderate or below category, restrictions would be imposed and only green crackers would be allowed for two hours.

The department also stated that during Christmas, only green crackers would be allowed from 11:55 pm-12:30 am in areas where air quality is moderate or in the below category.

It also noted that areas where air quality is moderate include 25 cities in the state such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Sonbhadra, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Varanasi, Noida, etc. These cities are to face restrictions with only green crackers allowed for two hours.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had announced a complete ban on firecrackers in the state.

 

Searched termsCracker ban
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

