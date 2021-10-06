UP govt denies permission to Rahul Gandhi for political tourism in Lakhimpur Kheri, Priyanka Vadra booked for disturbing peace

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday denied permission to the five-member delegation of the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri district where eight people died during the farmers protest. Rahul Gandhi along with Sachin Pilot, Charanjit Singh Channi, Bhupesh Baghel and KC Venugopal was expected to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. The police said that they will allow the politicians to visit Lakhimpur Kheri soon, but right now,

The violence triggered here on Sunday after protesting ‘farmers’ attacked a convoy of the BJP workers and subsequent violence led to the death of at least eight people. Four of the deceased were BJP workers. The state government denied permission as prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Lucknow owing to the law and order situation. The prohibitory order will stay till November 8.

Besides, the government is also concerned about the Covid 19 protocol at a time when the festival season has approached and a lot of competitive examinations are scheduled in Uttar Pradesh. According to the media report the government has also cited farmers’ protest as among the reasons if the Congress delegation has been denied permission. The Yogi Adityanath government is aware of the potentials of the dirty tricks department of the Congress, displayed on several occasions including the Hathras rape case.

In another development the Uttar Pradesh government booked Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and 11 others including Deepinder Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu under Section 107/16 of IPC. The FIR was lodged at Hargaon police station for creating disturbance and she was kept at PAC guest house in Sitapur district. Internet services have currently been suspended in Sitapur.

Priyanka Vadra is part of the recently formed nine member agitation committee of the Congress that has been assigned to create, continue and support any such political disturbance against the BJP and the BJP led governments at the Centre and the states. And if they are in a poll-bound state such as Uttar Pradesh, nothing better, eh? Farmers’ protest is one such grand design in which the Congress has invested so heavily.

During the Hathras episode Priyanka Vadra had resorted to similar antics as she had done in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. As she believes that incident will provide her a ‘Belchi moment’ she rushed to Lakhimpur Kheri. But when she was stopped by the Uttar Pradesh police she threatened the state police that she will accuse officials of molestation.

As the situation firmly under control after the Yogi government wisely handled the matter, the Congress and the cabal is desperate to accelerate the tension. News 18 reported that the Uttar Pradesh government has sent a report to the Centre regarding farmers’ violence and related development.

Meanwhile, union minister of state for Home & Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra has once again reiterated that his son Ashish Mishra was not present at place of violence. It was alleged that his car mowed farmers. An FIR was lodged against minister’s son. But several media reports disputed this claim and said the person in the video was a BJP worker Sumit Jaisawal. Further, no video or photographic evidence of Ashish Mishra being present at the site has emerged yet.