While some may joke about waging wars for samosa, Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj literally got into a fight over the deep fried delicacy.

The incident took place on October 6 when the Congress leaders and workers were protesting against Priyanka Gandhi’s arrest and the Lakhimpur incident. As they were disrupting the traffic, the Police detained them and took them to Police Line. At the Police Station, Congress Secretary, Prayagraj, Irshad Ullah, brought Samosas to distribute among the party workers. He noticed district spokesperson Haseeb Ahmed took three samosas and confronted him. The argument went out of hand, and they started abusing each other.

Congress’s General Secretary, Nafees Anwar, tried to calm down the situation and warned the leaders that they were not at home. However, they continued their fight. The Police had to intervene and stop them.

SP City, Dinesh Kumar Singh said in a statement that the Police had detained Congress workers as they were protesting on the road. While they were at Police Line, a few of them started fighting over some issue. FIR has been registered against them.

That is not all, Congress leaders have now extended their support to the party workers who fought over the samosa.

On October 14, Congress leader and national media panellist for the party, Surendra Rajput, got irked over a tweet by Bharatiya Janata Party’s state spokesperson for Uttar Pradesh, Rakesh Tripathi, in which he had shared a video of Congress leaders fighting over Samosas in Prayagraj. Tripathi had written, “Congress leaders got angry after seeing three samosas in another Congress leader’s hands. They abused and assaulted each other. Now a case has been filed. Poor Congressi.”

Rajput expressed his displeasure over the tweet and said, “You are fighting for crores of rupees. You are fighting to sell the country. We are only fighting over samosas.” He further demanded that the BJP government should have provided food for the protesters. He added, “You are earning a lot. This was the least you could have done.”

Congress leader irked by Samosa fight video shared by BJP leader. Source: Twitter

Amused by the demand, Tripathi quoted Rajput’s tweet and said in Hindi, “Let’s have a party in such a way, I will bring samosas, and you arrange for the tea.”

समोसे पर एक अनाम शायर का शेर अर्ज है…



चलो आज महफ़िल

कुछ इस तरह से सजाते है,

तुम चाय का बंदोबस्त करो

हम समोसे लेकर आते है.☺️😊🤣😂😂 https://t.co/twI5OQRY4y — Rakesh Tripathi (@rakeshbjpup) October 14, 2021

Speaking to OpIndia, Tripathi said, “Congress Party is disappointed and desperate. Whenever it comes in power, it loots from the general public. It has been almost 32 years since Congress had ruled Uttar Pradesh. However, Congress’ character has not changed. It is noteworthy that they cannot even tolerate more samosas in someone’s plate and try to loot them. It was visible in their own program when Congress workers fought as one of them had more samosas. The proverb ‘Even though the rope is burnt, the strength is still intact’ fits perfectly in this scenario”

Congress leader Haseeb Ahmed was recently in news after his old video of asking Mahatma Gandhi to ‘come back’ went viral on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

A dejected Ahmed can be seen crying as he delivers an emotional monologue while his ’emotionless’ assistant holds on to Bapu’s portrait. Three other supporters stand behind the emotional Congress leader looking quite clueless. One of them, in fact, is also seen grinning for the camera.

Weeping profusely, he told Bapu to come back. “Bapu aap aajaiye. Is desh ko aapki zarurat dobara padh rahi hain. Is desh ki janta aapko dobara dekhna chahti hain. Ya toh hum logon ko aap apne paas bula lijiye, ya is desh main jo jhoot, makkari aur fareb karke logon ko lutne ka kaam kar rahe hain unse hum logo ko mukti dila dijiye,” he cried.

In January 2020, he was found crying at a graveyard, praying to his buried ancestors to prove his citizenship as protest to Citizenship Amendment Act. It is imperative to note that the CAA is not applicable to Indian citizens and if Ahmed is an Indian citizen, he would not be required to prove his citizenship. He has also created awesome posters for Priyanka Gandhi. Read about them in detail here.