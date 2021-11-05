Shane Warne, the Australian cricket legend, has found himself on a sticky wicket when Australian reality TV personality Jessika Power spilt all the specifics about the alleged “inappropriate” messages she received from the cricket icon in a recent episode of Big Brother VIP.

Calling Warne ‘a freak’, Power said now she understands why he gets into trouble all the time. Power added that as she responded to Warne’s messages, he got ‘real X-rated’.

The Australian reality TV star even termed a message that she received from Warne as insane, and added that she could not believe the fact that the 52-year-old cricketer had sent her such a message.

She said: “It was even weirder when I had Shane Warne in my inbox the other week. He’s a freak. Some of the things he was sending me, I was like, Inappropriate! I replied a little bit to him and then he just got real X-rated. And I was like, I just can’t. No wonder he gets into trouble all the time,” the former MAFS star told her inmates revealing how Warne had been trying to get her attention via her private Instagram message.

Power went on to say she’d never sell the story or share the exact messages but warned the cricket star that other girls may.

Later, during an interview with radio duo Fitzy and Wippa, Power divulged further details about the alleged Instagram chats. Jessika told the radio jockeys that Shane was fairly persistent with making advances towards her.

She said that Warne was “very x-rated” while adding that “it was something to do with being naked and facing a wall and on knees”.

“He messaged me three or four times and I hadn’t seen it and then I replied back .. he goes, ‘can I say hi’ and I go, ‘of course you can say hi I don’t bite’ and he goes, ‘what if I ask you to?’,” she said.

“You’re my dad’s age, and I told my dad and my dad goes, ‘watch out for him darling – he’s a spinner.”

Power even posted an Instagram story that showed superimposed faces of several other celebrities who have been linked to Shane Warne in the past. “Hands up if Shane Warne has ever slid into your DMs,” read the caption.