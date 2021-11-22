A car bulldozed through a Christmas parade of people in Wisconsin, resulting in multiple casualties, three days after the Rittenhouse verdict.

Another video ciip of the incident captured by the City of Waukesha’s Facebook account showed the car speeding through the marching parade, breaking the police line.

According to reports, at least 5 people were killed by the car while several people were left injured. Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow stated, “This is an unspeakable tragedy, affecting us all as we work to overcome an extremely challenging two years and resume our cherished holiday traditions.”

The police have recovered a suspect vehicle and taken a person into custody. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers tweeted about the incident, “Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act,” adding, “I’m grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information.”

The celebratory Christmas parade at Waukesha city turned into a tragedy after a red S.U.V ran over the marching people. As per reports, the SUV moved from corner to corner of the road targeting people. According to one Tyler Kotlarek (28), “He was going from side to side, targeting people,” and added, “The car bombed through. He was flying through there going intentionally from left to right.”

The suspect has been identified as one Darrell Edward Brooks, a Black male. The suspect has a long criminal record.

According to journalist Andy Ngo, the suspect has supported BLM causes in the past and has demonstrated support for Black Nationalism. We could not verify the claim independently.

Notably, three days earlier, Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who was accused of 2020 Kenosha shootings in Wisconsin was acquitted of all charges after Rittenhouse testified that he acted in self-defense. Protests had taken place following the verdict at several parts of the United States with the protests in Portland declared a riot.

Rittenhouse was accused of killing two people and injuring one on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shootings took place during an intense spell of rioting in the summer of 2020. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him which included first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

Rittenhouse had said that he acted in self-defence with the prosecutors left to prove that his fear for his safety and his use of lethal force were unjustifiable. In the end, the teenager was acquitted of all charges.