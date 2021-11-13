A Chinese intelligence agency is playing an “active role” in destabilising Nepal’s relations with other nations, a Nepalese Daily that reportedly had access to a confidential document prepared by the Nepalese security officials, reported on Saturday.

The report says Beijing has activated its spy network in Nepal to sabotage the Himalayan nation’s relations with other countries, most notably with the United States and is lobbying hard against the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact grant assistance provided by the United States.

Nepal is set to receive a grant of $500 million in aid from the United States under MCC. Though it was signed in September 2017, it is still awaiting parliamentary ratification. The inordinate delay in approval from Nepal’s parliament had recently caused the United States to express its concerns to Kathmandu.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba wants the MCC to get through the parliament, but his coalition partner, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who chairs the Maoist Centre, is the one who is consistently opposing the ratification of the grant, according to news reports.

Besides, the 50-page confidential document prepared by Nepal’s intelligence officials also provides details of Chinese intelligence priorities, objectives, networks, and individuals in Nepal.

Nepal’s security forces assert that the top-most priority of China’s intelligence agency is to get MCC cancelled at any cost.

Chinese national Ning Lin among top on the security authorities’ list for crafting anti-MCC propaganda

According to the Nepalese daily, a Chinese national named Ning Lin features at the top of the security authorities’ list of those involved in crafting anti-MCC propaganda in Nepal.

The report says, Lin, also known as Oscar Ning, a Chinese intelligence agency (MSS) official, carries two passports and is said to have come from the Chinese province of Hubei. Among the 50-page secret report, 5 pages are dedicated to details about Lin alone, which include his activities, connections, contacts, mechanism, names of Nepali leaders and journalists.