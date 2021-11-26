Friday, November 26, 2021
‘Colonial mindset’: PM Modi takes potshots at western countries in Constitution Day speech

Narendra Modi said that India is the only country which has achieved its target set by the Paris Accord before time but even so, time and again, India is pressurized on environmental concerns. According to the Prime Minister, it is due to a colonial mindset.

OpIndia Staff
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on Constitution Day took potshots at western countries over concerns related to the environment. He said that countries which had achieved the status of developed countries through a specific method now want to deny developing countries the same opportunities.

During his speech, he called out the “colonial mindset” of developed countries. Narendra Modi said that developed countries want to deny developing countries the very means through which they became developed.

He said that it was unfortunate that even in India, some people use the ruse of freedom of expression and other excuses to hinder the development of the country.

Prime Minister Modi said that the colonial mindset is the greatest obstacle towards strengthening the promises made during the independence movement of the country.

The Prime Minister also spoke of other issues such as the manner in which the sex ratio has been improving of late and the mortality rate during child birth and of new born children are falling. On the occasion of Constitutional Day, Narendra Modi addressed an event at Vigyan Bhavan where he made the comments.

 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

