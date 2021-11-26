Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on Constitution Day took potshots at western countries over concerns related to the environment. He said that countries which had achieved the status of developed countries through a specific method now want to deny developing countries the same opportunities.

During his speech, he called out the “colonial mindset” of developed countries. Narendra Modi said that developed countries want to deny developing countries the very means through which they became developed.

इसका सबसे स्पष्ट उदाहरण हमें विकासशील देशों की विकास यात्राओं में आ रही बाधाओं में दिखाई देता है।



जिन साधनों से, जिन मार्गों पर चलते हुए, विकसित विश्व आज के मुकाम पर पहुंचा है, आज वही साधन, वही मार्ग, विकासशील देशों के लिए बंद करने के प्रयास किए जाते हैं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 26, 2021

Narendra Modi said that India is the only country which has achieved its target set by the Paris Accord before time but even so, time and again, India is pressurized on environmental concerns. According to the Prime Minister, it is due to a colonial mindset.

He said that it was unfortunate that even in India, some people use the ruse of freedom of expression and other excuses to hinder the development of the country.

लेकिन दुर्भाग्य यह है कि हमारे देश में भी ऐसी ही मानसिकता के चलते अपने ही देश के विकास में रोड़े अटकाए जाते है।



कभी freedom of expression के नाम पर तो कभी किसी और चीज़ का सहारा लेकर: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 26, 2021

Prime Minister Modi said that the colonial mindset is the greatest obstacle towards strengthening the promises made during the independence movement of the country.

आजादी के आंदोलन में जो संकल्पशक्ति पैदा हुई, उसे और अधिक मजबूत करने में ये कोलोनियल माइंडसेट बहुत बड़ी बाधा है।



हमें इसे दूर करना ही होगा।



और इसके लिए, हमारी सबसे बड़ी शक्ति, हमारा सबसे बड़ा प्रेरणा स्रोत, हमारा संविधान ही है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 26, 2021

The Prime Minister also spoke of other issues such as the manner in which the sex ratio has been improving of late and the mortality rate during child birth and of new born children are falling. On the occasion of Constitutional Day, Narendra Modi addressed an event at Vigyan Bhavan where he made the comments.