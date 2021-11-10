Wednesday, November 10, 2021
HomeNews ReportsDelhi petrol dealers say their sales have decreased by 50% as people refuel vehicles...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi petrol dealers say their sales have decreased by 50% as people refuel vehicles in neighbouring states, asks Arvind Kejriwal to cut VAT

Anurag Narain, President of the Delhi-Petrol Dealers Association, has written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking to cut Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

OpIndia Staff
2

As the Delhi government, along with several non-NDA state governments, refuse to cut VAT on petrol and diesel, it is not just the residents of the national capital, but the fuel dealers are also having to pay the price. According to dealers, their sales have gone down by almost half as people are refuelling their vehicles in neighbouring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, where the state governments have cut VAT after the central govt slashed excise duty on Petrol and Diesel.

Anurag Narain, President of the Delhi-Petrol Dealers Association, has written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking to cut Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Narain wrote that petrol in Delhi is costlier by ₹9 and diesel by ₹2 compared to nearby states, their sales have come down substantially. “Higher VAT in Delhi will have a negative impact resulting in insurmountable loss of sales of petrol pumps of Delhi and revenue to our state,” he wrote in the letter. Narain further added that reduction in VAT will boost sales and might prevent financial crisis.

As of today, petrol price in Delhi is ₹104 per litre, while the same is around ₹95 in Noida and ₹96 in Gurugram.

Anurag Narain also pointed out that the AAP government may face political consequences of not cutting fuel prices like many other states have done. “We request Delhi govt to decrease VAT, which might help during elections. Then our sales won’t go to other states; sales here have decreased by 50%,” he wrote in the letter.

The letter wrote to Delhi CM also highlighted that VAT on fuel have gone up in the state in recent years. According to Narain, the VAT on petrol in Delhi has gone up from 20% in 2014 to 30% in 2020, and the same on diesel has increased from 12.50% to 16.75% un the same period.

Narain informed that petrol sales in Delhi have come down from a monthly average of 11 crore litres in 2014 to 8 crore litres, and diesel sales have come down from 13 crore litres in 2014 to just over 5 crore litres at present. He added during the same period, sales in Delhi’s neighbouring states have grown by “double percentage figures”. Amid the rising fuel prices, last week the central govt had cut excise duty on petrol by ₹5 and diesel by ₹10, and had urged the state governments to cut VAT on fuel. Accordingly, all NDA-ruled and some non-NDA ruled states have cut VAT to further bring down prices. BJP governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had reduced VAT which had meant that there was a total ₹12 reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Now #ScientistKejriwal trends, about two years after Twitter had discovered #ScientistSisodia

Nirwa Mehta -
Netizens today took to Twitter to trend #ScientistKejriwal after the parody government of national capital territory led by Arvind Kejriwal came up with surreal ways to battle the toxic foam in Yamuna.
News Reports

Azaan on loudspeaker disturb people, patients and Sadhus in meditation, says BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur

OpIndia Staff -
Pragya Singh said that every morning at five o'clock the loud azaan sound starts and this keeps going on which disturbs everybody's sleep.

India hosts security dialogue on Afghanistan: NSAs from 7 nations including Russia meet Ajit Doval in Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists gun down salesman Ibrahim Khan in Srinagar mistaking him for his Kashmiri Pandit employer

Taslima Nasreen is disappointed after Malala married a Pakistani guy instead of a ‘handsome progressive Englishman’

Farmer linked with BKU faction found hanging at Singhu border

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,738FollowersFollow
25,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com