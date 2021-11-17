Wednesday, November 17, 2021
HomeNews ReportsISRO makes Collision Avoidance Manoeuvre, close conjunction between Chandrayaan 2 and NASA's LRO avoided
News ReportsTech
Updated:

ISRO makes Collision Avoidance Manoeuvre, close conjunction between Chandrayaan 2 and NASA’s LRO avoided

The statement further noted that it was common for satellites in Earth's orbit to perform Collision Avoidance Manoeuvres for the mitigation of collision risks with space objects including space debris and operational spacecraft.

OpIndia Staff
ISRO's manoeuvre prevents collision between Chandrayaan 2 and NASA LRO
Chandrayaan 2 and LRO
35

On October 20, a close conjunction between Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter (CH2O) and Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) of NASA was expected to take place according to the analyses of both ISRO and NASA. It showed that the radial separation between the two spacecraft would become less than 100 m and the closest approach distance would be 3km.

ISRO has declared that it had to perform a collision avoidance manoeuvre (CAM) in order to avoid a collision with NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) in the month of October.

The statement given by ISRO read, “A very close conjunction between the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter and the LRO was expected to occur on October 20 near the Lunar North pole. Over a span of one week prior to the conjunction, analyses by both Isro and JPL/NASA consistently showed that the radial separation between the spacecraft would be less than 100 m and the closest approach distance would be only about 3 km at the aforementioned time of closest approach,”

The statement said that the agencies considered the situation warranted a collision avoidance manoeuvre (CAM) in order to mitigate the close approach risk adding that it was mutually agreed that CH2O would undergo the CAM. The statement said, “The manoeuvre was scheduled on 18th October 2021, it was designed to ensure a sufficiently large radial separation at the next closest conjunction between the two spacecraft. The CAM was executed nominally at 14:52 UTC (8:22 pm IST), on October 18th.  After orbit determination of CH2O with post-manoeuvre tracking data, it was reconfirmed that there would be no further close conjunctions with LRO in the near future with the achieved orbit.”

The statement further noted that it was common for satellites in Earth’s orbit to perform Collision Avoidance Manoeuvres for the mitigation of collision risks with space objects including space debris and operational spacecraft. It said, “…CH2O, LRO orbit the Moon in a nearly polar orbit and hence, both the spacecraft come close to each other over the Lunar poles. It is common for satellites in Earth Orbit to undergo Collision Avoidance Manoeuvres to mitigate collision risk due to space objects including space debris and operational spacecraft.

Source : ISRO

“ISRO regularly monitors such critical close approaches and execute CAMs for its operational satellites whenever the collision risk is assessed to be critical. However, this is the first time such critically close conjunction was experienced for a space exploration mission of ISRO which necessitated an evasive manoeuvre,” the statement further added.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsISRO news, ISRO NASA, NASA LRO
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

Funding for religious conversion to anti-CAA protests to rehabilitating Rohingyas: Fefdawala Haji Abdullah, accused in Bharuch conversion case

Nirwa Mehta -
Fefdawala Haji Abdullah's name has surfaced in the recent Bharuch mass conversion case of over 100 tribals. He was also named in the UP mass conversion racket and hawala funding earlier this year.
News Reports

Gujarat: Namaz offered at Vastrapur lake in Ahmedabad, VHP conducts purification ritual as protest

OpIndia Staff -
In about a minute and a half long video, one can see some burqa clad women and some men offering the Islamic prayer, namaz, on the garden near the lake in Ahmedabad. The video has been making round on social media since past few days.

Biden administration to boycott 2022 Beijing Olympics over human rights abuses, reports suggest

‘Parody is supposed to be creative’: Delhi HC tells Newslaundry hurting someone’s reputation cannot be allowed under freedom of speech

Vir Das responds to the viral video, asks everyone to spread love while he spreads subtle hate for India

SC collegium recommends homosexual son of former Justice for elevation as judge to Delhi HC, has foreign national as partner

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,398FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com