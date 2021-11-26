Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor, have been dubbed “distinguished global leaders” by the Hindustan Times. Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor will address the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021, a “thought leadership platform” where “distinguished global leaders who will ideate a blueprint for The New World Order”.

The summit will be attended by a host of other luminaries, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister for External Affairs Jaishankar. Apart from that, the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh will also be in attendance.

Among global leaders, Google CEO Sundar Pichai will also be in attendance. Unsurprisingly, the inclusion of Anil Kapoor and Janhvi in the list of ‘distinguished global leaders’ has attracted widespread mockery on social media.

Anil Kapoor and Jhanvi Kapoor are the new World leader ??? https://t.co/axAxclO7ct — अजय कपूर (@ajay2407) November 26, 2021

@AnilKapoor and #JhanviKapoor kya kiye aisa to be a distinguished global leader? @htTweets aap hi log bata do. https://t.co/E1HTqKqAnZ — Lalit Singh 🧢 (@get2lalitsingh) November 26, 2021

Amusingly enough, although the phrase “New World Order” is used widely and very often, it is linked extensively to a host of conspiracy theories. Furthermore, it is unclear how a Bollywood superstar and a not-so-accomplished actress will help “ideate” on the workings of the world.

The ‘New World Order’ conspiracy theories differ widely in their scope and breadth but largely agree on the essential point that there is a secretive cabal that seeks to impose its authoritarian rule on the world and uses its vast wealth and networks to implement a globalist agenda.

While it is a certainty that the description of the Hindustan Times event did not seek to raise eyebrows with regards to conspiracy theories, the inclusion of Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor in its ‘thought leaders’ list has made it a subject of mockery indeed.