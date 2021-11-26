Friday, November 26, 2021
HomeEntertainmentHindustan Times declares Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor 'distinguished global leaders', to 'ideate' on...
EntertainmentMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Hindustan Times declares Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor ‘distinguished global leaders’, to ‘ideate’ on ‘New World Order’ in summit: Details

Among global leaders, Google CEO Sundar Pichai will also be in attendance. Unsurprisingly, the inclusion of Anil Kapoor and Janhvi in the list of 'distinguished global leaders' has attracted widespread mockery on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Hindustan Times declares Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor 'distinguished global leaders', to 'ideate' on 'New World Order' in summit: Details
4

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor, have been dubbed “distinguished global leaders” by the Hindustan Times. Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor will address the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021, a “thought leadership platform” where “distinguished global leaders who will ideate a blueprint for The New World Order”.

The summit will be attended by a host of other luminaries, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister for External Affairs Jaishankar. Apart from that, the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh will also be in attendance.

Among global leaders, Google CEO Sundar Pichai will also be in attendance. Unsurprisingly, the inclusion of Anil Kapoor and Janhvi in the list of ‘distinguished global leaders’ has attracted widespread mockery on social media.

Amusingly enough, although the phrase “New World Order” is used widely and very often, it is linked extensively to a host of conspiracy theories. Furthermore, it is unclear how a Bollywood superstar and a not-so-accomplished actress will help “ideate” on the workings of the world.

The ‘New World Order’ conspiracy theories differ widely in their scope and breadth but largely agree on the essential point that there is a secretive cabal that seeks to impose its authoritarian rule on the world and uses its vast wealth and networks to implement a globalist agenda.

While it is a certainty that the description of the Hindustan Times event did not seek to raise eyebrows with regards to conspiracy theories, the inclusion of Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor in its ‘thought leaders’ list has made it a subject of mockery indeed.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHindustan times leadership summit
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,843FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com