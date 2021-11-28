Manish Tewari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lock horns over UPA's response after 26/11 attack

On Sunday (November 28), ex-Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari hit back at fellow Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after the latter questioned his criticism of the UPA government over the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Tewari in his book ’10 Flashpoints; 20 years’, which is set to release on December 1, had talked about Congress-led UPA govt’s inaction in wake of the Mumbai terror attacks on 26 November 2008. When his comments drew the ire of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Tewari pointed out how he was equally critical of the Modi government’s policy on Chinese aggression. He had shared screenshots of his tweets directed at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“I would urge you to read my book if you seriously think surgical strikes or Balakot bombings have brought about any substantiative change in behaviour of Pakistan,” Tewari had earlier tweeted to Rajnath Singh. Citing his criticism of the BJP, he told Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as to how he had addressed his concerns. “The continued incursions by China and the response of NDA/BJP government to them do form a substantial part of my book,” Manish Tewari defended his loyalty for the grand-old party.

Screengran of the tweet by Manish Tewari

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury pulls up Manish Tewari for questioning UPA govt

While speaking to Press Trust of India (PTI), Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had remarked, “Tewari is a man of letters and he could have written a book on the contribution of the Congress party to the nation. But raising it (26/11 terror attacks) now is strange. He did not raise the issue even after being a part and parcel of the UPA government.”

“He should have raised the issue when he was a minister in the UPA government. It is strange that Manish Tewari has woken up now on 26/11 attacks. He should, instead, focus his criticism on China and what it is doing in the Indian territory,” Chowdhury added. The Congress leader pointed out that Tewari did not specify as to what should have been the course of action of the UPA, post 26/11 attacks.

“Sometimes, a book with controversies sells more. Today, when a controversy is raised, the book will be sold more and the BJP will become the salesman,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury recommended Manish Tewari to focus on Modi government’s policy on Chinese aggression.

Tewari slammed Manmohan Singh led UPA govt in his book

The former Information and Broadcasting Minister, in his book ‘10 Flashpoints; 20 Years,’ had accused Congress-led UPA government dithered in responding to Pakistan-sponsored 2008 Mumbai terror attack. He had said that the then UPA government, headed by Manmohan Singh, did not act strongly against Pakistan. Tewari emphasised that such a restraint against Islamabad was perceived as a symbol of weakness.

“For a state that has no compunctions in brutally slaughtering hundreds of innocent people, restraint is not a sign of strength; it is perceived as a symbol of weakness…There comes a time when actions must speak louder than words. 26/11 was one such time when it just should have been done. It, therefore, is my considered opinion that India should have actioned a kinetic response in the days following India’s 9/11,” he wrote in his upcoming book.