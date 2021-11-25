Thursday, November 25, 2021
‘Majority Hindus are rotten to the core’: Islamists attack Darul Uloom Deoband’s Arshad Madani for asking ‘secular forces’ to join to fight ‘sectarianism’

Arshad Madani, the principal of Darul Uloom Deoband, is also president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and he doesn’t believe the Taliban as a terror outfit, and, he adorns Taliban and Talibanis as freedom fighters. 

OpIndia Staff
Maulana Arshad Madani
2

A day after Darul Uloom Deoband’s Maulana Arshad Madani called upon ‘secular forces’ to come together to fight ‘sectarianism’ and ‘hate’, he was attacked by Islamists for seeking help of Hindus who are ‘rotten to the core’. He had made the statement on Wednesday and also tweeted the same on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Maulana Madani claimed that ‘fighting sectarianism’ is responsibility of all sections of society and not just Muslims and hence the ‘war against sectarianism’ cannot be fought alone. He asked for all ‘secular minded people’ of society to get together to put out the fire of ‘hatred and sectarianism’.

Arshad Madani, the principal of Darul Uloom Deoband, is also president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and he doesn’t believe the Taliban as a terror outfit, and, he adorns Taliban and Talibanis as freedom fighters. Recently, in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Madani said that if fighting against subjugation is terrorism then by this logic Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Maulana Hazrat Shekhuddin were also terrorists. It must be noted that the Taliban is believed to have drawn inspiration from the Deobandi movement which originated in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband. 

Madani, however, was attacked by Islamists who were not too happy for non-Muslims to be invited to ‘fight sectarianism’. In fact, some even felt that majority of Hindus are so rotten to the core, it would not be a great idea to invite them to ‘fight sectarianism’.

One Twitter user Asad, whose Twitter bio only identified him as ‘Muslim’ said how majority of Hindus are rotten to the core and radicalised. He claimed the rest of the non-rotten, non-radicalised Hindus were silently approving the ‘majoritarian terrorism’. Hence, they should not be made ‘our heroes, use our stage and make their career by backstabbing us’. He claimed that the battle (of Muslims) must be fought alone.

Nargis Bano, journalist with The Ghazi Times and Jharkhand Samvad accused Maulana Madani of breaking the confidence of Muslims by making such statements. She advised him to stand by Muslims when there is a ‘propaganda’ run against them, even if no one else raises their voice. To which, one Nadeem Saifi said how Maulana Madani starts thinking from the point where Bano’s thought process ends as he is knowledge is very deep.

One Fahad Fahim apprehended the Maulana and told him that in the ‘tariqa e Khalifat’, there is no place for secularism. Khilafat stands for Caliphate which is establishment of Islamic rule and supremacy and hence under Khilafat, there is no place for secularism.

One Faizan, who is also followed on Twitter by popular Twitter users and activists like Barkha Dutt’s Jamia Shero Ladeeda Farzana, also claimed how majority of India is already radicalised and we (Muslims) have to fight alone.

One podcaster Omar Hayat only tweeted throwing up emojis. It is unclear what upset him so much that he was vomiting on the timeline, but it seems even he was not happy about inviting ‘secular minded people’ to ‘fight sectarianism’.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind come to the rescue of alleged Al Qaeda terrorists nabbed by UP ATS and said they would provide legal assistance to them. “The process of using terrorism as a weapon to destroy the lives of Muslim youth continues. Our legal struggle will continue till the honourable release of innocent Muslims,” Maulana Arshad Madani had said while speaking about legal aid to terror suspects. Prior to that, the Jamiat had also offered legal and financial support to the Islamists accused in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

