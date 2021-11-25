On Thursday, November 25, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Jewar International Airport near Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The planned airport is to be constructed over an area of 1334 hectares and will have the capacity to handle 1.2 crore passengers a year.

The proposed airport is stipulated to be India’s largest.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi hailed how the land acquisition and compensation to farmers has been done for the Jewar airport. He stated that earlier, farmers had to wait for years to get compensation for their land, but now, under the BJP rule, the process has been made hassle-free and fast.

Emphasising his government’s commitment to finish infrastructure projects on time, PM Modi stated that earlier, costs kept on escalating while work remained pending. He added that the previous Samajwadi Party government in UP had written to the Centre asking to stop the proposed airport.

यूपी में पहले जो सरकार थी, उसने तो बकायदा चिठ्ठी लिखकर तब की केंद्र सरकार को कह दिया था कि इस प्रोजेक्ट को बंद कर दिया जाए, लेकिन आज डबल इंजन सरकार की ताकत से हम उसी एयरपोर्ट के शिलान्यास के साक्षी बन रहे हैं।



– पीएम @narendramodi #नए_यूपी_की_उड़ान — BJP (@BJP4India) November 25, 2021

The PM added that the previous governments had kept UP away from progress and development, causing the state to be infamous for bad roads, criminal activities and lack of infra. However, under BJP ‘double engine’ government, the state is finally getting its due.

It is notable here that in 2012, the Akhilesh Yadav government had scrapped the Jewar airport plan. The UPA government had also created hurdles stating that another airport within 150 km of IGI may not be feasible.

“Infrastructure is not a part of politics for us but a part of national policy. We are making sure that the projects do not get stuck or go astray”, the PM stated.

Infrastructure is not a part of politics for us but a part of national policy. We are making sure that the projects do not get stuck or go astray. We are trying to ensure that the infrastructure work is completed within the stipulated time: PM @narendramodi #नए_यूपी_की_उड़ान pic.twitter.com/KBWLAouyld — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 25, 2021

Airport will provide Udaan to the entire region

PM Modi asserted that it is the first time in India that an airport is being conceptualised as a multi-modal cargo hub. The airport will provide wings to fly for the entire region, he added.

For the first time in India, an airport is being conceptualized with an integrated multi-modal cargo hub. This airport will provide a new speed and 'udaan' to the entire region: Prime Minister @narendramodi #नए_यूपी_की_उड़ान pic.twitter.com/0r9VkHjLGx — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 25, 2021

The PM added that the Jewar airport will be the logistic gateway for northern India, and will benefit crores of people in UP, Delhi and the NCR.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation added that the jewar airport will bring investments worth 60,000 crores to the state of UP.

About the Jewar airport

When the Jewar airport becomes functional, UP will be the only state in India with 5 international airports. Located about 72 km away from IGI airport in Delhi, the Jewar airport is expected to be India’s largest. A sum of Rs 10,050 crores has been released for the first phase of construction.

The first phase of the construction is expected to be completed in 2024. 2 runways will be developed in stage 1 while a third runway will be added in the later stage. A total of 5 runways are proposed in the plan. The construction will be executed by Zurich Airport International AG. It will also be India’s first ‘net zero’ emissions airport. The land has been allocated for development as a forest park, using trees from the airport site.

The Jewar airport will be of great help to decongest the IGI Airport in Delhi and will bring new businesses to the area. All major expressways like the Yamuna Expressway, Western peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be connected to the airport.

Last month, the PM had inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport in UP. Another international airport is currently under construction in Ayodhya.