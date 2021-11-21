Sunday, November 21, 2021
Watch Alex Jones ‘revel’ a little and describe how he doesn’t want to enjoy his enemy’s misery while laughing hysterically

OpIndia Staff
Alex Jones
A video of Alex Jones laughing hysterically while saying he should not enjoy misery of his enemies is making rounds on internet (Source: PinkNews)
2

A video of Alex Jones, founder of Infowars News, is making rounds in which he described how he did not want to enjoy the misery of his enemies while laughing hysterically. In a minute-long video, Jones said that he was a good person and loved God. However, he has an evil side that was always out there, and he had learned not to enjoy bad things happening to his enemies. During the video, while saying he should not laugh at his enemies miseries, he kept laughing hysterically.

He said, “I am a good person. I love God. But I have an evil side that is always over there, and I have learned not to enjoy my enemies having bad things happen… I should be thanking the Lord right now. Lord… help me not be evil and revel with us.”

After laughing for a few seconds, he said, “See, I am a fallen creature. I should not revel… I won’t myself revel anymore. I used to revel… When I revel, God does not like it. Please Lord, help me. Are they all to be destroyed… That’s not good. Hold yourself. You made me this way, God. I love you. Just please help me.”

It is not clear precisely when the video is from. A couple of months ago, Alex Jones had consumed Ivermectin live on air to bust leftist propaganda around the drug.

Who is Alex Jones?

Founder of InfoWars News, Alex Jones is an American far-right radio show host and a conspiracy theorist from Texas, United States. He was recently found guilty in a case linked to spreading misinformation around the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting case. He has released a video in which he asked his fans to donate money to fight the case in a higher court.

 

