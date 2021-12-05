On December 4, Palghar Police said they had seized 21,018 KG beef worth Rs. 20.6 lakh in Palghar. The Police said it was being transported from Tamil Nadu in a container truck. Two people identified as 37-year-old Kolinchinath Rajendra Vaniar and 36-year-old Ranjit Kumar Ganeshan, from Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu, have been arrested in the case. The district rural police laid a trap at Ghol village, district Palghar located on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway based on a tip-off.

Senior Inspector Ajay Vasave said in a statement that they had intercepted a container truck on Tuesday evening. When inspected, the Police found that the container had beef being transported to the state. When the transporters were caught, they tried to escape, as per the police officials. They further added that a fake declaration about the consignment was given. It was meant to be delivered at Taloja.

The owner of the container truck and others linked to the case has been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Cruelty to Animals Act and Maharashtra Animal Protection Act.

A large amount of beef seized in the past

In September this year, two incidents of such seizures were reported. The first incident was reported on September 6, in which around 100 tonnes of illegal beef and buffalo meat were seized by the Police based on a complaint by a Mumbai based NGO. In the second case reported in the same month on 27, 8,000 KG of beef was seized in Maharashtra’s Kalwa. Two persons, identified as Rais Ahmed Salam Qureshi and Abdul Ahmed Naseem Khan, were arrested in the case.