The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been the subject of social media controversy after one of its students alleged being denied a PhD degree for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the media.

While seeking PM Modi’s urgent intervention, AMU student Danish Rahim said, “AMU asked me to return degree in linguistic and to get one in Language in Advertising and Marketing (LAM) course instead. It’s happening to me because I praised PM.” He informed that he was reprimanded by the Chairman Department of Linguistics for praising PM Modi while giving a byte on a news channel.

Rahim claimed that he was asked to refrain from doing such things that were against the University culture. “This infers that he associates you (PM Modi) with a right-wing group and hardliner politician, which in my view, is merely a myth. Further, he says that if I repeat the action, action will be taken against me,” Danish Rahim wrote in a letter addressed to the Indian Prime Minister.

Aligarh: AMU PhD scholar writes to PM seeking his intervention into a matter wherein the varsity asked him to ‘return PhD degree for praising’ PM in media



AMU asked to return degree in linguistic & get one in LAM instead. It’s happening to me because I praised PM: Danish Rahim pic.twitter.com/BkIz9WaLVd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2021

He further added, “A notice had been issued to me to deposit my PhD degree back to AMU. Since I took 5 years of hard work to get this reputed degree, how come I can return my degree to AMU that too for parsing the PM of 138 crore Indians. If AMU cancels my PhD degree, my whole career will be at stake.”

AMU spokesperson denies claims of prejudice against student for supporting PM Modi

However, the Aligarh Muslim University has denied all such claims. On Tuesday (November 30), AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidway informed, “The allegations are totally baseless. He did his MA & PhD in LAMM (Language of Advertising & Marketing) course of the Department of Linguistics, which also offers a PhD degree in Linguistics. Since he did his MA in LAM, he should get PhD degree in LAM.”

He further added that the administrative decision was not influenced by politics. “By mistake, he was given PhD degree in Linguistics. The mistake will be rectified… This incident has nothing to do with politics,” Shafey Kidway emphasised.

By mistake, he was given the PhD degree in Linguistics. The mistake will be rectified… This incident has nothing to do with politics: AMU Spokesperson Prof Shafey Kidway (2/2) (30.11.2021) pic.twitter.com/LCJiu8sKvR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2021

“It has been brought to notice that you were admitted to the PhD programme in LAMM under the Department of Linguistics in the academic session 2016-2017. As reported by your Supervisor and Chairman of the Department, your work throughout the research was on LAMM itself. However, at the time of submission of the thesis, and its subsequent evaluation and viva-voce, the same was inadvertently considered as PhD in Linguistics instead of PhD in LAMM under the Department of Linguistics,” read a notice issued by the varsity.

Screengrab of the notice issued by AMU, image via ANI

The Aligarh Muslim University had asked Danish Rahim to return the ‘incorrect degree’ for replacement within 7 days of the issuance of the letter. “The whole matter was examined and put up before the Vice-Chancellor who has ordered that you deposit the incorrect PhD degree already issued to you in Linguistics so that the correct PhD degree in LAMM be issued to you,” the varsity directed.