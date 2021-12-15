After Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly developed Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, Chief Ministers of 12 BJP ruled states are visiting Ayodhya today. The CMs along with some deputy CMs, who were present in Varanasi, are visiting the Ram Mandir and other temples in the city.

Apart from host CM Yogi Adityanath, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Dev, Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, and Goa CM Pramod Savant are scheduled to visit Ayodhya, along with Deputy CMs of some states.

Reportedly, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and Manipur CM N Biren Singh have already arrived in Ayodhya, and the rest are expected to arrive soon. Apart from the above mentioned CMs, the CMs of the Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Karnataka, and Puducherry are also expected to visit Ayodhya.

“After a night halt in Lucknow, the chief ministers are expected to reach Ayodhya by 11am on Wednesday, visit Hanumangarhi temple before offering prayers at Ramjanmabhoomi,” district magistrate Nitish Kumar told Times of India.

The 12 Chief Ministers visiting Ayodhya were in Varanasi, where they had attended the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on Monday, and from there they are reaching Ayodhya. In Varanasi the CMs also participated in a conclave of CMs presided by PM Modi.

Last night, PM Modi had posted photographs of the conclave of BJP CMs and Deputy CMs held in Varanasi.

Earlier today, continued the discussions with @BJP4India CMs and Deputy CMs. They shared different good governance practices from their respective states. pic.twitter.com/VuZMWSR4pP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2021

Along with the CMs, BJP national president JP Nadda is also visiting Ayodhya. Talking to reporters after arriving in Ayodhya, he said that after the conclave of the CMs, all of them wanted to have a darshan of Ram Lalla, and accordingly, the visit was scheduled. He added that as the CMs were already in Kashi, they wanted to visit Ayodhya too.

It was heart's desire that a grand Ram Temple be built. It's a matter of joy that the dream of crores of Indians are being realised. After the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, a meeting of CMs was held. All of us wanted to have a darshan of Ram Lalla: BJP chief in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/RaEHdOy2Oe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2021

The BJP president said that they also wanted to review the ongoing construction of the grand temple. “It was heart’s desire that a grand Ram Temple be built. It’s a matter of joy that the dream of crores of Indians are being realised,” Nadda said.

The CMs will visit Ram Ki Paidi along with their families and perform religious rituals. After that, they will visit the Hanuman Garhi mandir, from where will go to the Ram Janamabhumi Mandir site. They will observe the ongoing construction of the grand temple, and will take part in rituals being held there and pray to Lord Ram.

This is the first time that such a large number of CMs are visiting Ayodhya at the same time, and the district administration has made arrangements for the same.