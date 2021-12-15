Wednesday, December 15, 2021
HomeNews ReportsAfter Varanasi, CMs of 12 BJP ruled states arrive in Ayodhya for darshan of...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

After Varanasi, CMs of 12 BJP ruled states arrive in Ayodhya for darshan of Ram Lalla

BJP president JP Nadda said that after the conclave of BJP CMs, they wanted to have a darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya as they were already in Kashi

OpIndia Staff
BJP CMs, their families and others in Varanasi
103

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly developed Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, Chief Ministers of 12 BJP ruled states are visiting Ayodhya today. The CMs along with some deputy CMs, who were present in Varanasi, are visiting the Ram Mandir and other temples in the city.

Apart from host CM Yogi Adityanath, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland CM  Neiphiu Rio, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Dev, Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, and Goa CM Pramod Savant are scheduled to visit Ayodhya, along with Deputy CMs of some states.

Reportedly, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and Manipur CM N Biren Singh have already arrived in Ayodhya, and the rest are expected to arrive soon. Apart from the above mentioned CMs, the CMs of the Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Karnataka, and Puducherry are also expected to visit Ayodhya.

“After a night halt in Lucknow, the chief ministers are expected to reach Ayodhya by 11am on Wednesday, visit Hanumangarhi temple before offering prayers at Ramjanmabhoomi,” district magistrate Nitish Kumar told Times of India.

The 12 Chief Ministers visiting Ayodhya were in Varanasi, where they had attended the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on Monday, and from there they are reaching Ayodhya. In Varanasi the CMs also participated in a conclave of CMs presided by PM Modi.

Last night, PM Modi had posted photographs of the conclave of BJP CMs and Deputy CMs held in Varanasi.

Along with the CMs, BJP national president JP Nadda is also visiting Ayodhya. Talking to reporters after arriving in Ayodhya, he said that after the conclave of the CMs, all of them wanted to have a darshan of Ram Lalla, and accordingly, the visit was scheduled. He added that as the CMs were already in Kashi, they wanted to visit Ayodhya too.

The BJP president said that they also wanted to review the ongoing construction of the grand temple. “It was heart’s desire that a grand Ram Temple be built. It’s a matter of joy that the dream of crores of Indians are being realised,” Nadda said.

The CMs will visit Ram Ki Paidi along with their families and perform religious rituals. After that, they will visit the Hanuman Garhi mandir, from where will go to the Ram Janamabhumi Mandir site. They will observe the ongoing construction of the grand temple, and will take part in rituals being held there and pray to Lord Ram.

This is the first time that such a large number of CMs are visiting Ayodhya at the same time, and the district administration has made arrangements for the same.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Gone But Not Forgotten: CRPF Jawans turn up at the wedding of slain soldier’s sister, fulfilling the role of elder brother during ceremonies

Anurag -
Constable Shailendra Pratap Singh of the 110 Battalion of CRPF made the supreme sacrifice on October 5, 2020, while valiantly retaliating a terrorist attack in Pulwama.
News Reports

After Varanasi, CMs of 12 BJP ruled states arrive in Ayodhya for darshan of Ram Lalla

OpIndia Staff -
After attending inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and a conclave with the PM, BJP CMs arrive in Ayodhya to visit Ram Mandir

Karnataka: SDPI leader threatens to gouge eyes of RSS members, minister orders action

Group Captain Varun Singh, lone survivor of chopper tragedy, passes away

Leena Nair to be new Chanel boss, second Indian-origin woman after Indra Nooyi to become global CEO

As Gavaskar shuts up Rajdeep Sardesai on Live TV, here are 5 other incidents when he was schooled

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,401FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com