Tuesday, December 28, 2021
HomeNews ReportsCongress flag falls off as Sonia Gandhi tries to unfurl it on party's foundation...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Congress flag falls off as Sonia Gandhi tries to unfurl it on party’s foundation day, watch video

Awkward silence followed as the flag fell in Sonia Gandhi's hands while she tried to unfurl it.

OpIndia Staff
Congress flag falls down as Sonia Gandhi tries to unfurl it on party's foundation day
151

The Congress flag fell off the pole as party president Sonia Gandhi tried to unfurl it on the party’s foundation day today. Congress was founded on 28 December 1885.

In the video, one can see Sonia Gandhi struggling with the ropes tied to the flag in a bid to unfurl it. A man helping her with the ropes pulled them so hard that the flag itself fell down. The stunned crowd then kept looking at the flag which had now fallen down instead of being unfurled. Later they just held the flag for a few seconds while Sonia Gandhi took support of the pole from where the flag fell down. Then there were some ‘zindabad’ slogans haling Congress to fill in the awkward silence that followed.

Netizens amused at the faux pas

Naturally, netizens were amused at the Congress flag dropping down on the party’s foundation day.

While Congress supporters wanted the video deleted, many wondered how do they expect to handle the nation if the party cannot even handle the flag.

Many shared memes of Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi to show that they are amused at the hilarity that took place at Congress party headquarters today.

Many even shared Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi memes while mocking the fall of Congress and the family’s contribution to it.

Here are some of our favourites.

Some even depicted how the Congress workers and supporters might be feeling on seeing the flag fall down.

The above is a meme of a Muslim man from Kolkata who recently went to Kashi Vishwanath and offered namaz at the Gyanvapi mosque that stands next to the bhavya mandir. He had cried on seeing how the temple, which was once destroyed by barbaric Mughals, was now standing taller and grander than the mosque which was built on the original temple. You can read about it here.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscongress flag, sonia gandhi congress flag, congress foundation day
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress flag falls off as Sonia Gandhi tries to unfurl it on party’s foundation day, watch video

OpIndia Staff -
On Indian National Congress' foundation day, the flag fell down as Sonia Gandhi tried to unfurl it.
World

CDC shortens recommended quarantine, isolation time for COVID-19 infections

OpIndia Staff -
In a statement released to the media, the CDC said that on basis of information available on COVID-19 and the omicron variant, the CDC has shortened the recommended time for isolation from 10 days to 5 days for asymptomatic patients.

China’s plans to undermine sovereignty of nation-States through its ‘debt trap’ policy is beginning to backfire: Report

Missionaries of Charities itself says bank accounts not frozen by Centre after Mamata Banerjee raises a storm: Details

Jharkhand: Dalit family forced to consume beef, ostracised by Christian villagers for refusing to embrace Christianity

Raid on perfume merchant Piyush Jain: 284 crores seized, ED may file money laundering case too

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,087FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com