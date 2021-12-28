Congress flag falls off as Sonia Gandhi tries to unfurl it on party’s foundation day, watch video

The Congress flag fell off the pole as party president Sonia Gandhi tried to unfurl it on the party’s foundation day today. Congress was founded on 28 December 1885.

#WATCH | Congress flag falls off while being hoisted by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on the party's 137th Foundation Day#Delhi pic.twitter.com/A03JkKS5aC — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

In the video, one can see Sonia Gandhi struggling with the ropes tied to the flag in a bid to unfurl it. A man helping her with the ropes pulled them so hard that the flag itself fell down. The stunned crowd then kept looking at the flag which had now fallen down instead of being unfurled. Later they just held the flag for a few seconds while Sonia Gandhi took support of the pole from where the flag fell down. Then there were some ‘zindabad’ slogans haling Congress to fill in the awkward silence that followed.

Netizens amused at the faux pas

Naturally, netizens were amused at the Congress flag dropping down on the party’s foundation day.

Jhanda sambhal nahi raha, desh sambhalenge yeh — Ankur Dubey (@ankurdubey371) December 28, 2021

While Congress supporters wanted the video deleted, many wondered how do they expect to handle the nation if the party cannot even handle the flag.

Many shared memes of Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi to show that they are amused at the hilarity that took place at Congress party headquarters today.

Many even shared Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi memes while mocking the fall of Congress and the family’s contribution to it.

Chale hai Desh sambhalne 😜😂 pic.twitter.com/sJFfCPLyWb — Nandini Idnani🕉️🇮🇳 (@nandiniidnani69) December 28, 2021

Here are some of our favourites.

Some even depicted how the Congress workers and supporters might be feeling on seeing the flag fall down.

