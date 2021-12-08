A video has surfaced on social media wherein hawkers in Surat are accusing Aam Aadmi Party councillors of collecting Rs 100 from each of them by coercion. A video was shared by Zee Media correspondent on social media.

In the video, a man can be heard saying, “On one hand they say that they are an honest party. How is it an honest party? Ask anyone here. If I am lying, ask these people.” To which, people standing in the crowd agree that they are being forced to cough up Rs 100 each every single day by Aam Aadmi Party councillors. “Every day they take Rs 100 each. If you make calculations, it would amount to turnover of crores of rupees in a year,” he added. He further added that Aam Aadmi Party corporators are collecting Rs 100 each from the hawkers.

In local body polls held in Gujarat earlier this year, Aam Aadmi Party emerged second in Surat Municipal Corporation elections winning 27 out of 120 seats across 30 wards. BJP had emerged clear winner with 93 seats while Congress won zero seats.