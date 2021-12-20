‘Not in good taste,’ BJP MP Hema Malini hits out on those who compare roads to her cheeks

BJP MP and actress Hema Malini was once against subjected to sexist comments by an opposition leader. Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil said on December 19 in a statement while challenging another leader that if he proved the roads in his constituency were not like Hema Malini’s cheeks, he would resign.

My challenge is to the person who has been MLA for 30 years ( Eknath Khadse) to come towards my house (in his constituency, Jalgaon district), if the roads are not like Hema Malini’s cheek, then I will resign: Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil (19.12) pic.twitter.com/ZY3apEyjxA — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

He said, “My challenge is to the person who has been MLA for 30 years ( Eknath Khadse) to come towards my house (in his constituency, Jalgaon district), if the roads are not like Hema Malini’s cheek, then I will resign.”

‘I don’t think such statements are in good taste’

Hema was asked about her views on the statement made by a reporter. She sarcastically said, “Better I keep my cheeks properly! Safely!” and added, “The trend was started by Lalu Ji some years back. At that time, the roads were so bad. Generally, he would have come up with the statement. But since then, it has become a usual thing for everybody.”

#WATCH “A trend of such statements was started by Lalu Ji years ago and many people have followed this trend. Such comments are not in a good taste,” says BJP MP Hema Malini on Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil comparing roads to her cheeks pic.twitter.com/SJg5ZTrbMw — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

She said, “Everyone is using a similar statement. It is not right. If a common man makes such a statement, no one can do anything. But such statements coming from a member of the Parliament or someone connected to the constituency are not right. I don’t think it is in a good state. No woman should be subjected to such comparisons.”

‘It’s a respect for Hema Malini’

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, while supporting Patil, said that what he had said was ‘a respect for Hema Malini’, and it should not be taken in a negative sense. He said, “This type of comparison has happened earlier too. It’s a respect for Hema Malini. So, don’t see it negatively. Earlier, Lalu Yadav had also given a similar example. We respect Hema Malini.”

This type of comparison has happened earlier too. It’s a respect for Hema Malini. So, don’t see it negatively. Earlier, Lalu Yadav had also given a similar example. We respect Hema Malini: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP pic.twitter.com/qksjYfR9Vw — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

‘No… Hema Malini has become old’

Earlier this year, Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha made a sexist jibe. He said the roads in his constituency should be like the cheeks of Katrina Kaif. Gudha was at his assembly constituency Udaipurwati. When the people complained to him about the bad roads, he told NK Joshi, Chief Engineer of Public Works Department, from the stage, that the roads in his village should be made like the cheeks of Hema Malini. Later, he said, “No… Hema Malini has become old” and asked who was famous these days. When the crowd said Katrina Kaif, he said, “Yes, the roads should be like the cheeks of Katrina Kaif.”

Back in 2005, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav also gave a similar sexist statement. At the time, he had said that Bihar roads would become as smooth as the cheeks of Hema Malini. In 2019, Congress leader PC Sharma compared the roads of Madhya Pradesh with the cheeks of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and said the Congress government would make them like the cheeks of Hema Malini.