Monday, December 20, 2021
HomeNews Reports'Not in good taste,' BJP MP Hema Malini hits out on those who compare...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Not in good taste,’ BJP MP Hema Malini hits out on those who compare roads to her cheeks

Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil on Sunday compared roads outside his house to Hema Malini's cheeks. MP Sanjay Raut endorsed it saying that such comparison shows respect to her.

OpIndia Staff
Hema Malini
Hema Malini said statements comparing her cheeks with roads are not in good taste
3

BJP MP and actress Hema Malini was once against subjected to sexist comments by an opposition leader. Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil said on December 19 in a statement while challenging another leader that if he proved the roads in his constituency were not like Hema Malini’s cheeks, he would resign.

He said, “My challenge is to the person who has been MLA for 30 years ( Eknath Khadse) to come towards my house (in his constituency, Jalgaon district), if the roads are not like Hema Malini’s cheek, then I will resign.”

‘I don’t think such statements are in good taste’

Hema was asked about her views on the statement made by a reporter. She sarcastically said, “Better I keep my cheeks properly! Safely!” and added, “The trend was started by Lalu Ji some years back. At that time, the roads were so bad. Generally, he would have come up with the statement. But since then, it has become a usual thing for everybody.”

She said, “Everyone is using a similar statement. It is not right. If a common man makes such a statement, no one can do anything. But such statements coming from a member of the Parliament or someone connected to the constituency are not right. I don’t think it is in a good state. No woman should be subjected to such comparisons.”

‘It’s a respect for Hema Malini’

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, while supporting Patil, said that what he had said was ‘a respect for Hema Malini’, and it should not be taken in a negative sense. He said, “This type of comparison has happened earlier too. It’s a respect for Hema Malini. So, don’t see it negatively. Earlier, Lalu Yadav had also given a similar example. We respect Hema Malini.”

‘No… Hema Malini has become old’

Earlier this year, Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha made a sexist jibe. He said the roads in his constituency should be like the cheeks of Katrina Kaif. Gudha was at his assembly constituency Udaipurwati. When the people complained to him about the bad roads, he told NK Joshi, Chief Engineer of Public Works Department, from the stage, that the roads in his village should be made like the cheeks of Hema Malini. Later, he said, “No… Hema Malini has become old” and asked who was famous these days. When the crowd said Katrina Kaif, he said, “Yes, the roads should be like the cheeks of Katrina Kaif.”

Back in 2005, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav also gave a similar sexist statement. At the time, he had said that Bihar roads would become as smooth as the cheeks of Hema Malini. In 2019, Congress leader PC Sharma compared the roads of Madhya Pradesh with the cheeks of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and said the Congress government would make them like the cheeks of Hema Malini.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termshema malini, hema malini cheeks, hema malini cheeks roads
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Not in good taste,’ BJP MP Hema Malini hits out on those who compare roads to her cheeks

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil on Sunday compared roads outside his house to Hema Malini's cheeks. MP Sanjay Raut endorsed it saying that such comparison shows respect to her.
News Reports

Punjab police books dead victim instead of the killer mob for Kapurthala lynching, does U-turn during presser: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab police had at first confirmed that a case had also been registered against the accused in Kapurthala lynching case, but later backtracked during the press conference after they received repeated phone calls.

Uttar Pradesh: Mathura MP Hema Malini bats for Bhavya Mandir, hopes for something on the lines of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Gujarat: Ambaji Mandir administration takes back order banning loudspeaker in hawanshala

Punjab: State govt forms SIT to investigate alleged sacrilege at Golden Temple

Political conspiracy, ISI-Khalistan, caste clashes and others: Theories fly after two lynching cases in Punjab over sacrilege charges

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,279FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com