The Indian Air Force has launched an inquiry after a military chopper carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat along with other senior officials crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” Indian Air Force said in a statement.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/cnKn7RNFeR — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Military chopper carrying CDS Gen Bipin Rawat crashes in Tamil Nadu

A military chopper has crashed near Ooty in Tamil Nadu. Senior officials including Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat were onboard. Injuries have been reported in the crash. As per reports, CDS Gen Rawat, his staff and some family members were on board. Search and rescue operations launched from nearby bases.

Mi-17 V5 helicopter which has crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu had 14 people on board. CDS Bipin Rawat was travelling to Wellington Staff College for a lecture.

As per reports, the local military officers have reached the location and were told that locals have taken two bodies with 80 per cent burns to a local hospital. Few bodies can be seen downhill in the area of the accident. Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies and check identities. Visuals of what appears like chopper wreckage burning from the crash site have also emerged.