Thursday, December 23, 2021
HomeNews ReportsCivil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia slams CPIM MP for misrepresenting facts on airports and...
News Reports
Updated:

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia slams CPIM MP for misrepresenting facts on airports and trying to stir north-south divide

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said Madurai MP Su Venkatesan's insistence on according Madurai airport international status was incomprehensible

OpIndia Staff
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia (image courtesy: indiatoday.com)
3

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday slammed CPIM MP S Venkatesan who appeared to be stirring up the north-south divide in airports in India. The CPIM MP from Tamil Nadu on Wednesday claimed that Scindia had said that the demand for airport in Madurai in Tamil Nadu was not justified since north Indian states have only one international airport.

He further claimed that Tamil Nadu’s GST last year was higher than those collectively paid by 21 states and union territories. However, Union Minister Scindia shut up him and said that what Venkatesan was saying was gross misrepresentation of facts.

He said how some states in both north and south have more than one international airport, like Uttar Pradesh in north and Kerala in south. He further said that the decision to grant international status to airport depends on several factors like passenger demand and also proximity to other international airports in the state.

Scindia added that the union government is open to proposals for new airports in any part of the country.

He further clarified that Madurai already operates international flights and hence the communist MP’s insistence to accord the airport international status was incomprehensible. “Contrary to the allegation, I had offered I had offered @MoCA_GoI ’s support in increasing the number of international flights for Madurai by requesting Indian carriers to fly abroad from the city,” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day seven MPs from the South had given a signed representation to Union Minister Scindia to develop the Madurai Airport. It was signed by Su Venkatesan (Madurai), S Manickam Tagore (Virudhunagar), Karthi P Chidambaram (Sivagangai), K Navaskani (Ramanathapuram), P Velusamy (Dindigul), Dhanush M Kumar (Tensaki) and V Vijay Vasanth (Kanyakumari). One of the demands was to make the airport operational 24×7 and also to declare it international airport.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsjyotiraditya scindia, madurai airport, madurai international airport
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,215FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com