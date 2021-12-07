On November 5, 2021, a Hindu woman and her 2 minor grandsons were ambushed by a Muslim mob near Nabi Masjid of Bhalswa Dairy area at Mukundpur Part 1, Gali No 13, ​​North Outer Delhi. Police had registered a case under sections 323, 341, 356, 379, 506 and 34 of the IPC against accused Shaukeen, Zaheem, Naeem, Alam and Chhote. A month has passed since the incident and OpIndia again got in touch with the victim’s family, which, in turn, made several startling disclosures about the accused and the police during the course of the conversation.

Accused Saukeen living as a Hindu for last 5 years: Mukundpur victim’s family

One of the victim’s relatives, Seema, told OpIndia that the main accused, Shaukeen, had been residing in the neighbourhood masquerading as a Hindu for almost 5-years now. He runs his business under the name of ‘Bhola Property’. This, she said was also pointed out to the official of the Bhalswa Dairy PS at the time of the incident, but it fell on deaf ears.

Being compelled by police to withdraw the case: Mukundpur victim’s kin alleges

Speaking about the Delhi police’s negligence in addressing their case, Seema told us that the Delhi Police’s attitude towards her family has been quite unpleasant. She said that all the accused had already been granted bail in the case.

Despite being a victim, Seema claimed that the police have been pressuring her family to reconcile. She said that Sub Inspector Sandeep Narwal Kumar, the investigating officer of the case, had been compelling them to withdraw the case against the accused.

In fact, during the altercation on November 5, the police had also threatened one of the victim’s family members by wielding the tap’s handle as a weapon, recalled Seema who added that her family has been mulling to lodge a complaint against the investigating officer and other officials of the Bhalswa Dairy PS as they are not getting their due justice.

Recalling the harassment the Hindus are facing at the hands of the local Muslims, Seema claims that whenever our children go to the grocery store to buy something, they are harassed and even robbed by the accused’s children.

She, however, also confirmed that no other conflict has occurred ever since the November 5 incident.

Hindus stopped from playing Bhajans inside their house, while Muslims continue to use blaring loudspeakers

Seema further criticised the police for doing little to address the growing issue of the loud use of loudspeakers at mosques to offer azaan, which has become a major cause of distress for the Hindus in the neighbourhood.

She claimed that at present there are two mosques in the locality that uses loudspeakers in full volume to offer azaan 5 times a day creating disruption to the locals. “The loudspeaker continues to blare in the ears of the residents, but they are unable to prevent it. Apart from the Mosques, local Muslims have also installed loudspeakers in their houses. However, people are terrified to even raise the issue after the manner in which we were attacked by a Muslim mob,” lamented Seema.

She said that the issue of loudspeakers is not new. Around seven months ago, the local Muslims had stopped them from playing Bhajans on their own music systems inside their houses. She recalled how Aslam, Qasim and their associates had barged into their house and stopped them from playing bhajans.

Following this incident, the angry Hindus of the locality unitedly opposed it and raised the issue of noise from the loudspeaker of the mosque. Thereafter, the Muslims, audaciously, installed 4 loudspeakers instead of 1 at each mosque. Many more loudspeakers were also installed in their homes, exclaimed Seema.

The Mukundpur incident

According to the press note released by the police, Mohammad Shaukeen, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Zahim and Mohammad Shoaib Alam have been accused in this case. The police got information about this matter on the phone on November 5, 2021, at 7.32 am.

The press note released by the police

The police had said that when they reached the spot they learnt that the younger grandson of the victim Kusum Devi had burst a firecracker in front of the accused’s child when he had gone to a shop to buy milk. This led to an altercation between both parties, claimed the police.

Meanwhile, Kusum Devi had said in her complaint her younger grandson had gone to a shop to buy milk. On the way, two unknown boys started snatching money from him. He came home crying and went back to that place with his 12-year-old elder brother. When these two brothers reached the spot, 3-4 boys who were already present there started misbehaving with both the brothers and started dragging them towards the mosque.

When the family members of both the children came to know about this, they ran towards the spot. The grandmother of the children, Kusum Devi informed that a man working under Bhola Property started quarrelling with her. He assaulted Kusum Devi and the children, and then called 15-20 more people.

Kusum Devi also alleged that the accused snatched her gold ring and earrings during the scuffle.

Police have registered a case under sections 323, 341, 356, 379, 506 and 34 of the IPC and arrested the four accused.

OpIndia attempted to contact Sub Inspector Sandeep Narwal multiple times to know his take on the allegations levelled against the police by the victim’s family but was unable to communicate with him. Meanwhile, ACP Swaroop Nagar said that a thorough investigation was conducted and appropriate action was taken in the case. Law and order situation in the area was brought under control, said the ACP.