Kohli may skip upcoming ODI series in South Africa to ‘spend time with family’

Indian Test match Captain Virat Kohli has reportedly asked for a break in January to spend time with his family and will miss the upcoming ODI matches in South Africa, according to reports. Kohli’s decision to skip the ODI series has fueled speculations of a strife between Kohli and Rohit Sharma who was given the ODI captaincy by BCCI ahead of the SA tour following Kohli’s decision to step down as T20 captain after the T20 World Cup. However, as per media reports, BCCI has not received official request from Kohli to take leave.

India TV report claimed that sources told ANI, “Yes, Kohli has asked for a small break in January to spend some time with his family. It effectively means that he would miss the ODI series against South Africa,” Also, Rohit Sharma has reportedly been ruled out of the Test Series in South Africa to be played from December 26. Sharma has been replaced by Gujarat Batsman Priyank Panchal.

Amidst the recent developments, BCCI president Saurav Ganguly said, “It’s a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats,” adding, “So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I, as President, personally spoke to Virat Kohli and the chairman of selectors has also spoken to him. We have full faith in Rohit Sharma’s leadership abilities, and Virat will continue as the Test captain. We as BCCI are confident that Indian cricket is in good hands. We thank Virat Kohli for his contributions as captain in the white-ball format.”

Former Indian Captain Mohammed Azharuddin has questioned Virat Kohli’s decision to miss the ODI series and said that the timing could have been better.

Virat Kohli has informed that he’s not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in takin a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither wil be giving up d other form of cricket. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) December 14, 2021

He said, “Virat Kohli has informed that he’s not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in takin a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither wil be giving up d other form of cricket.”

Earlier, Rohit Sharma was declared as the the captain of the ODI team following All-India senior selection committee meeting which also picked the 18-member squad for the upcoming series against South Africa. However, as of now, as per media reports, Virat may not skip the ODIs.