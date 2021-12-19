Sunday, December 19, 2021
#MonkeyVsDoge memefest takes Internet by storm after bunch of monkeys in Maharashtra kill dogs to avenge death of baby money

As of now, two monkeys involved in the killing of puppies were taken in custody by forest officials to be later released in the forest.

#MonkeyVsDoge fight takes the Internet by storm
In Maharashtra’s Beed, monkeys went on a rampage and killed 250 dogs after a puppy killed a baby monkey. And while two monkeys were taken into custody by forest officials and then released into forest away, netizens were quick to indulge in a memefest about the bizarre fight between the monkeys and the dogs.

There was also dark humour involved. One Twitter user could not choose and ended up supporting both. Another video of a dog riding a buffalo in Gujarat’ Jetpur had gone viral where people said how the #TeamDoge were now getting external help in this fight with monkeys. Another video showed a dog riding on top of an autorickshaw to fight the monkeys.

Some even hoped that pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee will come up with an exposé/explainer on the #MonkeysVsDoge fight.

And some even thought of other animals who may or may not be feeling left out in the #MonkeyVsDoge fight.

There were others who also prayed and hoped that soon peace prevails in the animal kingdom.

The entire episode of monkeys killing dogs started after a pack of dogs killed an infant monkey. Following this incident, enraged primates launched a systematic attack against dogs, abducting them, taking them to abandoned buildings with considerable heights and dropping them from the top. Now no dog remains in the village.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

