MonkeyVsDoge memefest takes Internet by storm after bunch of monkeys in Maharashtra kill dogs to avenge death of baby money

In Maharashtra’s Beed, monkeys went on a rampage and killed 250 dogs after a puppy killed a baby monkey. And while two monkeys were taken into custody by forest officials and then released into forest away, netizens were quick to indulge in a memefest about the bizarre fight between the monkeys and the dogs.
There was also dark humour involved.
Monkeys when they are going to Dog areas #MonkeyVsDoge pic.twitter.com/oIFIkZhuuc— Mr X (@tweets_of_X) December 18, 2021
One Twitter user could not choose and ended up supporting both.
#MonkeyVsDoge— Mehul Tiwary (@MehulNotNice) December 18, 2021
You just pulled a piston on a guy with missile launcher. pic.twitter.com/e6au0ekijl
December 18, 2021Another video of a dog riding a buffalo in Gujarat’ Jetpur had gone viral where people said how the #TeamDoge were now getting external help in this fight with monkeys.
Another video showed a dog riding on top of an autorickshaw to fight the monkeys.
Doges are on way with Buffalos and cows to Destroy monkey land and Those monkeys who Keeled 250 puppy doges— #UACTimes//BrahminismStan🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@uactimes) December 18, 2021
Never forget never forgive.#DogeVsMonke#MonkeyVsDoge
pic.twitter.com/FWrDsMazJf
Doge is heading towards revenge #MonkeyVsDoge pic.twitter.com/XI08b2bj7h— non fungible ralph (@_iralph) December 18, 2021
Some even hoped that pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee will come up with an exposé/explainer on the #MonkeysVsDoge fight.
Dhruv Rathee's Report on this #MonkeyVsDoge Gangwar https://t.co/tfFtlRJGcI pic.twitter.com/zWBllSmGvj— Bourgeois (@NaMoStadium) December 18, 2021
And some even thought of other animals who may or may not be feeling left out in the #MonkeyVsDoge fight.
#monkevsdoge #dogearmy pic.twitter.com/uB4B5R9yfF— Ganesh Krishna (@ggkrishnahnr) December 18, 2021
meanwhile cats which have threats from both dogs and monkeys pic.twitter.com/SlaOUC57Q9— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) December 18, 2021
There were others who also prayed and hoped that soon peace prevails in the animal kingdom.
The entire episode of monkeys killing dogs started after a pack of dogs killed an infant monkey. Following this incident, enraged primates launched a systematic attack against dogs, abducting them, taking them to abandoned buildings with considerable heights and dropping them from the top. Now no dog remains in the village.