MonkeyVsDoge memefest takes Internet by storm after bunch of monkeys in Maharashtra kill dogs to avenge death of baby money

In Maharashtra’s Beed, monkeys went on a rampage and killed 250 dogs after a puppy killed a baby monkey. And while two monkeys were taken into custody by forest officials and then released into forest away, netizens were quick to indulge in a memefest about the bizarre fight between the monkeys and the dogs.

Monkeys when they are going to Dog areas #MonkeyVsDoge pic.twitter.com/oIFIkZhuuc — Mr X (@tweets_of_X) December 18, 2021

#MonkeyVsDoge

You just pulled a piston on a guy with missile launcher. pic.twitter.com/e6au0ekijl — Mehul Tiwary (@MehulNotNice) December 18, 2021

Doges are on way with Buffalos and cows to Destroy monkey land and Those monkeys who Keeled 250 puppy doges

Never forget never forgive.#DogeVsMonke#MonkeyVsDoge

pic.twitter.com/FWrDsMazJf — #UACTimes//BrahminismStan🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@uactimes) December 18, 2021

Doge is heading towards revenge #MonkeyVsDoge pic.twitter.com/XI08b2bj7h — non fungible ralph (@_iralph) December 18, 2021

There was also dark humour involved.One Twitter user could not choose and ended up supporting both.Another video of a dog riding a buffalo in Gujarat’ Jetpur had gone viral where people said how the #TeamDoge were now getting external help in this fight with monkeys.Another video showed a dog riding on top of an autorickshaw to fight the monkeys.

Some even hoped that pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee will come up with an exposé/explainer on the #MonkeysVsDoge fight.

meanwhile cats which have threats from both dogs and monkeys pic.twitter.com/SlaOUC57Q9 — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) December 18, 2021

And some even thought of other animals who may or may not be feeling left out in the #MonkeyVsDoge fight.

There were others who also prayed and hoped that soon peace prevails in the animal kingdom.

Monkeys when they are going to Dog areas #MonkeyVsDoge pic.twitter.com/oIFIkZhuuc — Mr X (@tweets_of_X) December 18, 2021

The entire episode of monkeys killing dogs started after a pack of dogs killed an infant monkey. Following this incident, enraged primates launched a systematic attack against dogs, abducting them, taking them to abandoned buildings with considerable heights and dropping them from the top. Now no dog remains in the village.