The Supreme Court of Pakistan has heavily criticized the military establishment for misusing land for commercial activities. The land in question was meant for defence purposes, but Pakistan’s military built a shopping mall instead. The Falcon Mall, which came under the radar after the Supreme Court started hearing a case related to misuse of land in 2016, has been reportedly transformed into Air War College Institute.

PAF builds a commercial shopping mall on what’s supposed to be an Air Force base, calls it ‘falcon mall’.



Supreme Court says give back land you aren’t using for active military purposes.



PAF labels the mall 'air war college institute'.

As per reports, a three-judge bench of Pakistan’s Supreme Court was hearing the case related to the illegal use of the land owned by the cantonment board under the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Karachi. The mall was yet to be opened to the public. The case was first heard in 2016.

The Chief Justice had ordered the Retired Lt Gen Mian Hilal Hussain, defence secretary, to personally appear in the court to answer the questions related to the case. Hussain had assured the court that the land in question would not be used for commercial purposes. The court termed the case as an “embarrassment for the country”.

Falcon mall or defence college?



A massive fancy shopping mall called Falcon mall in the southern city of Karachi has now become a major source of embarrassment for the Pakistani military. @SaroyaHem talks to @ahmershaheen for more details



— WION (@WIONews) December 22, 2021

During the hearing, the Chief Justice mentioned that the cantonment lands across Pakistan had been misused for commercial activities. These land pieces include three bases that were originally meant for the Pakistan Air Force. At a naval base, wedding halls and hotels were reportedly constructed. It is noteworthy that in 2019, during the hearing of the case, the AG had informed the court that the money earned by “renting out the marriage hall” was given to the families of the martyrs. The court did not accept the argument and had said, “We know that who is doing what. It is not the matter of a single plot.”

The court further added that many army officials had bought lands and sold them which were being used by individuals to build houses. During the hearing in November this year, the apex court again questioned the authorities over the land misuse and said, “This land was given to you for strategic and defence [purposes and yet] you have started commercial activities on it. Were wedding halls, cinemas and housing societies built for defence purposes?”

The court also mentioned during the hearing that the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) was converted to an “open commercial department store”. The apex court further asked the Pakistan government to file a report about the illegal use of cantonment land.

Khalid Jawed Khan, Attorney General, Pakistan, informed the court that the government had formed a committee comprising of the three service chiefs to prepare a report on the land violation.

Furthermore, it was reported in November this year that the court was not happy with the report that the defence secretary had submitted. In the report, the government claimed that they had removed all the encroachments from the defence land, but in reality, those properties were still standing. The court said, “the report claims the (illegally built) buildings have been demolished, but they are still there.”

The secretary tried to convince the court that those commercial properties were part of the wider strategic objectives and said they fell under the category of “strategic defence”. Hussain said, “Whenever the army goes to the borders, these activities are carried out for the purpose of welfare and to keep the morale of the army high.” Amused by the weird explanation, the court said, “Secretary sahib everything is fine, but where is the cantonment there? All we can see there are houses.”

“All the land of cantonments must be restored to its original condition,” said the court. It further added that the court would examine the army laws and rules. The Chief Justice said, “The army is there for the country’s defence, not for doing business.”