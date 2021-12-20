The Congress-led Punjab government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the alleged case of attempted sacrilege at Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara (Golden Temple), Amritsar. The incident took place on December 18. The accused was brutally lynched to death by the devotees present on the premises.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who also holds the state’s home ministry portfolio, said on December 19 that the identity of the deceased person was yet to be revealed as he was not carrying any identification documents.

Randhawa was in Amritsar on Sunday and held a meeting with the deputy commissioner, the police commissioner and the inspector general of Police along with SSP, Amritsar Rural and other security officials. A meeting with Shri Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) was also held on Sunday to assert the situation. The SIT has been formed under Parminder Singh Bhandal, deputy commissioner of Police (law and order). He has been asked to submit a report within two days.

While interacting with media on Sunday, Randhawa had said that during the initial investigation, it was found that the person had entered the Gurudwara complex at around 11:30 AM and stayed at Akal Takht for hours. “He also slept in front of the Akal Takht for some time,” he added.

A case has been filed under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified victim. Sukhchain Singh Gill, Police Commissioner, Amritsar, said that Section 307 for attempted murder had been added to the FIR as the deceased person had picked up a sword placed in front of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

The attempted sacrilege at Golden Temple

The live coverage video and the CCTV footage of the incident have been making rounds on social media. On Saturday, the man had jumped the railing inside the Akal Takht of the Golden Temple and had picked up the sword. The SGPC task force members and devotees present inside Akal Takht had caught the man.

Reports suggest that he was grabbed by the devotees while being taken to the SGPC office. He was beaten to death before the Police could arrive at the scene. It is unclear if any cases have been registered against those who took the law in hand and brutally lynched a man to death.

CM Channi requested people to maintain peace

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi visited Golden Temple on Sunday. He alleged that the incident could have taken place in light of the upcoming assembly elections. He said, “I appeal to the Sangat that they should pay special attention to take care of religious places—temples and gurdwaras—and institutions of all religions. People should maintain peace and mutual brotherhood.”

CM Channi also seeks support & cooperation from people to maintain law & order, peace, harmony and brotherhood in the state.

The second incident was reported in Kapurthala in 24 hours

Another case of lynching was reported in the Kapurthala district over the alleged sacrilege of Nishan Sahib at a Gurudwara. Later the Police said no evidence of sacrilege was found, and the accused had come for theft. There too, the accused person was brutally beaten to death by an angry mob. Reports also suggested that the Granthi of the said Gurudwara was in contact with Pakistan’s ISI and had visited Pakistan-based Sikh shrines multiple times over the past few years.