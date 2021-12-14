A video of Rahul Gandhi maiden campaign trail in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli from 2003 is started doing the rounds on social media in the wake of PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi, where he offered puja at the Kaal Bhairav Temple, took a dip in the river Ganga, and inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

In the video clip, Rahul Gandhi was seen interacting with locals in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, performing puja on the banks of a river and addressing public rallies as a part of his campaign trail in May 2003, ahead of the 2004 general elections.

Rahul Gandhi says he has no idea why he is doing puja on the banks of river

One amusing instance in the video is from the Gokaranath Ghat where Rahul Gandhi is seen taking part in a puja. As the priest concludes the puja, a reporter from NDTV innocently asks Rahul Gandhi for what purpose did he perform the puja. The Gandhi scion then candidly answers, “I have no idea. They wanted me to come here so I came.”

In another instance in the video, Rahul interacts with a girl who sought help from him for completing her PhD. The girl provides her “biodata” to Rahul Gandhi, who skims through it and asks her how she would ask someone’s name in English. He then tells the girl that he would keep her “biodata” with him and passes it over to one of his aides seated in his car.

The NDTV reporter then asks Rahul Gandhi what he is his plan to lead the campaign for the upcoming General elections. The Gandhi scion responds saying that the Congress party needs to focus on improving its grassroots connect and understanding what the people at the bottom rung of the organisation expect from it. “Rahul Gandhi cannot obviously understand what are the problems of the 6 lakh villages. We need to reinforce our grassroots connect and address the grievances of local people,” he added.

PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

The video of Rahul Gandhi was circulated on internet in the wake of PM Modi’s inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on Monday. The Kashi Vishwanath corridor was inaugurated on the 13th of December with much deserved pomp and show. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kal Bhairav temple, took Sankalp at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and presented to the city of Varanasi and the country at large, a corridor that is historic in India’s fight to reclaim its civilisation. Internet was flooded with pictures of PM Modi offering prayers, taking a dip in the river Ganga and inaugurating the hallowed Corridor, hailed as the first step towards the reclamation of Lord Krishna’s abode.