American actor and producer Alec Baldwin was in the news again for ‘accidentally’ shooting a cinematographer with a prop gun on the set of a movie called the ‘Rust’. Now, a search warrant has been issued by the police for Alec Baldwin’s phone to be searched in connection with the death.

The warrant was issued by a Sante Fe court in New Mexico – the state where Rust was being filmed. It says “there may be evidence on the phone” that could be “material and relevant to this investigation”. Investigators asked to confiscate Mr Baldwin’s Apple iPhone that is “believed to be in his possession”.

Only two weeks after Alec Baldwin gave his first interview about the shooting, the police thought that there could be evidence on his phone. The police now want to check the emails, photos, text messages, call logs and web browser history on Baldwin’s phone. According to reports, the police also want to see if any private messages were sent over social media platforms.

Hutchins was fatally shot October 21 during a rehearsal for a scene in a church at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.

Following the incident, Rust Movie Productions LLC stated, “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

Halyna Hutchins hailed from Ukraine and was dubbed as the ‘rising star’ in 2019 by the American Cinematographer magazine. Prior to ‘rust’, she worked as the DoP for the 2020 action film ‘Archenemy’. Alec Baldwin, the co-producer of ‘Rust’ is a renowned actor who has featured in several shows and movies since 1980s. He had portrayed the role of Donald Trump for a sketch on Saturday Night Live show and was praised by the entertainment industry. An Emmy award-winning actor, Baldwin is hailed for his role of Jack Donaghy in the sitcom ’30 Rock (2006-2013).’