Bollywood actor Salman Khan was in news recently for getting bitten by a snake. Speaking to the media, the star has narrated how he was bitten by a snake thrice on Saturday night.

While speaking to the media, Khan said, “A snake had entered the house. It was a farmhouse in the middle of the jungle. The sight of the snake had scared the children. I had asked for a stick but was given a short one. So, I had to get a long stick, with which I picked up the snake. I then took it out.”

He added, “It meanwhile wrangled around the stick and came up to my hand. At that point, I took the reptile onto my other hand. All my staff members, who are from the village area, yelled that it was a Kandari snake. Even the reptile understood that and it bit me once.”

Salman Khan claimed that the snake bite had caused an uproar in the farmhouse, following which the snake bit him twice. “It was a poisonous snake”, he had alleged. The Bollywood actor then dropped the snake and headed to the hospital, where he was told that it was not the venomous variant. “After returning home, I found that the snake was still there. We then left it in the jungle,” he said.

Salman Khan confirmed that he had been doing well since the incident. “I have taken the anti-venom of all the snake variants, be it krait or viper. Sometimes it is difficult to figure out whether a snake is venomous or not. This is why we had taken the snake to the hospital, as a child. The hospital had a concoction/anti-venom for all snakes. I was kept there for 6 hours,” the actor informed.

“I had forged a friendship with the snake. It had bit met under fear. I took photographs with it and then let it go into the jungle. The hospital was good and equipped with anit-venom for all snake types. Bipin Kumar, who is the Police Commissioner and MLA Sandip Naik had come to see me. When my father inquired about the snake, I said, Tiger zindai hai, Saanp bhi zinda hai,” Salman Khan concluded.

On December 25, actor Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse in the wee hours. The actor was at the farmhouse to celebrate Christmas. He was rushed to the MGM hospital in Kamothe for treatment. He was kept under observation for a few hours and was later discharged at around 9 AM.