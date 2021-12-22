'Liberals' cancel SheThePeople for reporting on Hema Malini's statements on Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi temple

Cancel culture has now reached SheThePeople, a digital media website, usually hailed by the ‘liberals’ in India, for reporting Mathura MP Hema Malini’s statements on the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in her constituency.

SheThePeople, on its website, says that it is India’s first women’s channel inspired by real stories and seeks to change the discourse on, about and for women. It provides platform to women from various walks of life who shatter the glass ceiling in every sphere of life. Hema Malini, an actress turned politician, has served as Rajya Sabha MP twice in 2003 and 2009. She has also been elected twice to the Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019. In politics, which is largely a men’s world, it would be fair to say that Malini, a woman has managed to shatter the glass ceiling.

On 22 December 2021, when SheThePeople reported about a woman MP making a statement about her constituency, Mathura, which has been one of the many poll promises over the years, the ‘liberals’ were triggered. After all, how can an otherwise ‘liberal’ platform give space to a ‘Sanghi’ who talks about ‘crap’ like the grand temple at Mathura.

Liberals triggered over SheThePeople’s reportage

Twitter user Urban Shrink above, who has a verified handle, identifies herself as ‘she/her’ and also as an ‘intersectional feminist’ and as per her bio believes in diversity, equity and inclusion. But as can be seen, inclusion of ‘Sanghi’ Hema Malini is no deal.

Silversmith triggered

One Twitter user ‘Silversmith’ with Indian and Palestinian flag and ‘he/him’ in bio who has committed to destroy fascists wherever they are, decided to use an abusive word for Hema Malini for hoping for a grand temple.

Hema Malini is now ‘northen India lady’

Apparently, reclaiming temples destroyed by barbarians is ‘genocidal politics’ now.

More mocking

Some Twitter user with Arabic-looking words as his user name mocked SheThePeople for covering this news by ‘wow, so empowering’ comments.

Twitter user wanting to know why SheThePeople covered it

Again, to reiterate, Hema Malini is a four time MP and a successful actress and was speaking about development of her constituency. Twitter user Sidrah’s Twitter bio reads “Equality. Justice.” amongst others.

Earlier this week, BJP MP from Mathura said that there should be a grand temple as well as complex at Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor so that devotees can come for pilgrimage at the holy site. “Krishna is the symbol of love and affection. As MP from his Janmbhoomi, I would like to say there should be a Bhavya Mandir. There is a grand temple. But it can be made much better. Just like PM Modi has developed a corridor in front of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, something should be developed here,” she had said.